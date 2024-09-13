News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 13, 2024

National Energy System Operator to launch in October

By Molly Green
The new, publicly owned National Energy System Operator (NESO) will launch on 1 October and will be chaired by former E.ON CEO Dr Paul Golby. Image: National Grid.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has today (13 September) issued notice that the government has acquired National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO), which will be transferred to public ownership.

The new, publicly owned National Energy System Operator (NESO) will launch on 1 October and will be chaired by former E.ON CEO Dr Paul Golby. It will work alongside Great British Energy to deploy renewable energy, helping to connect new generation projects with the electricity grid.

NESO has been established through powers under the Energy Act 2023, which sets out the responsibilities of the new public body to maintain the UK’s energy supplies, protect energy consumers and plan for an efficient clean energy system that is fit for the future.  

It will oversee the strategic planning and design of the UK’s electricity and gas networks, breaking down the siloes which currently exist because the two systems are managed separately. Further, it will look to renewable generation, storage and other emerging technologies like carbon capture usage and storage, mapping out the UK’s future energy networks.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “Today marks a milestone for Britain’s energy system as we bring the system operator into public ownership to provide impartial, whole-system expertise on building a network that is fit for the future.”

He added that the new NESO will have “a huge role to play in delivering our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower”.

The government’s Mission Control, headed by Chris Stark and established in July this year, has commissioned the new NESO to  provide advice on how the UK will hit its goal to deliver clean power by 2030. 

A letter penned by Miliband and Stark asked for “practical advice” on achieving clean power by 2030. Stating a determination to work in close partnership with the NESO, the letter asked that the NESO work with Mission Control at DESNZ on a plan based on a shared set of assumptions about what is technically required and feasible to deliver clean power by 2030. 

Golby, the newly appointed chair of the NESO, stated: “NESO will support a more integrated and coordinated strategy to meet the unprecedented challenges of climate change, ensuring security of energy supply and keeping bills as low as possible.

“We will have a broad strategic oversight of both the electricity and gas systems, managing system planning, market operations, and ensuring that our energy infrastructure is secure, resilient, flexible, and future-proof.”

NESO promises lower consumer costs

The government agreed an enterprise value of £630 million to acquire the ESO from National Grid, subject to customary closing arrangements. According to DESNZ, the majority of taxpayer costs will be recouped via existing energy bill charges, which previously would have gone to National Grid.

As part of the NESO’s creation, the ownership of Elexon will transfer to a group of industry bodies.

Speaking on the news, chief executive of industry regulator Ofgem, said: “The setup of NESO is a huge step forward in ending Britain’s exposure to volatile energy markets and getting clean, renewable power to every single one of us. Its work is central to long-term energy security and to running the system day to day.”

Echoing this optimism, head of policy at the Energy Savings Trust, Stew Horne, said: “Bringing the energy system together in one place will help facilitate the transition to a clean energy network, enabling people to see the benefit of renewable energy on the grid through lower energy bills.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
DESNZ, elexon, ESO, government, Mission Control, National Grid, NESO, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Smart-Meter-credit-ESG

Cornwall Insight: CfD scheme to have minimal impact on consumer bills

A wind turbine at night, with purple light and text reading "owned by consumers" projected onto it

Ripple Energy calls for easier access to community energy

London_from_a_hot_air_balloon

Delivering a flexible future for Britain 

An Asian man and a white man shake hands in front of a blue background after a successful business deal

BMW, Toyota team up for hydrogen fuel cell development

fog-4666170_1280

Schneider Electric to invest £42 million in North Yorkshire manufacturing site

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.