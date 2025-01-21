News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 21, 2025

National Grid DSO awards flexibility trades to boost competition

By Kit Million Ross
a pylon in silhouette at sunset
National Grid DSO has successfully procured over 18GWh of availability and 1GWh of scheduled utilization through the 525 contracts it has awarded. Image: National Grid.

National Grid Distribution System Operator (DSO) has awarded over 500 flexibility trades across its network in order to increase competition in local flexibility markets.

National Grid DSO has successfully procured over 18GWh of availability and 1GWh of scheduled utilization through the 525 contracts it has awarded across the South West, Wales and the Midlands. According to National Grid DSO, these new contracts will increase competition in local flexibility markets and deliver significant cost savings for the energy system, which will be passed on to bill payers.

Cathy McClay, DSO managing director, said: “The results of this trade round demonstrate we are building a growing flexibility market that is accessible, attractive, and fit for the future. Asset growth has been driven by the improved digital registration methods we’ve introduced, which have enabled large volumes of domestic low-carbon technologies to access our markets.”

McClay added: “Our efforts to provide flexibility service providers with greater choice on how they enter the distribution flexibility market are bearing fruit as we see an increase in the number of organisations registering to participate and the number of flexibility offers made to us.”

Flexibility market set for expansion and changes

The role of flexibility providers in the UK’s energy market has become an increased focus of the sector in recent months and years, as the increased presence of renewable energy necessitates a more adaptable and flexible energy system.

Earlier this month, the energy regulator Ofgem launched a consultation into proposed changes to the Capacity Market rules, including removing the 50MW limit on aggregate capacity for capacity market units.

Meanwhile, balancing and settlement code (BSC) manager Elexon has released its response to a consultation on the electricity distribution price control (ED3) framework, urging the regulator to better articulate the “critical role” of flexibility in the modern electricity network. Elexon has stated that it is “generally supportive” of Ofgem’s proposals and agreed with the reasoning behind them. However, the company added: “We believe there is an opportunity for Ofgem to enhance the strategic messaging around […] the critical role of flexibility as emphasised in the government’s Clean Power 2030 action plan is equally recognised.”

Additionally, UK Power Networks (UKPN) DSO recently celebrated a significant milestone in flexibility, with over 100,000 live assets being registered on its Localflex platform. These assets comprise a wide variety of market participants, ranging from electric vehicle (EV) smart charging, renewable generation sources like solar and wind farms, and domestic and commercial energy management assets.

Revealing the Global Green Hydrogen Landscape – Insights from over 1,000 Global Projects

21 January 2025
This special webinar will reveal the current global green hydrogen projects landscape. Where are all the projects located? What has been built so far and what is in the pipeline? Which developers and electrolyser suppliers are most active in different parts of the world? Using a wealth of data covering more than 1,000 different projects - and taken from the forthcoming release of the new Green Hydrogen - Global Completed Assets & Pipeline Database - graphs and analysis will be displayed to allow a full understanding of how quickly this new sector is growing today and where to expect the most activity in coming years.
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, Distribution System Operator, dso, flexibility, Grid, National Grid, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

electricity-4666566_1280

NESO puts pause on grid connection applications

In the Modern Data Center: IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets, Does Wireless Maintenance and Diagnostics Procedure with a Laptop.

Eclipse Power launches specialist unit for micro grids and private networks

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.