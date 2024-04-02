National Grid DSO releases two-year expansion plan

National Grid Distribution System Operator (DSO) has unveiled a two-year action plan and expanded revenue stacking for flexibility services.
In 2024, the DSO plans to introduce short-term local forecasting using weather data. This will help in making flexibility dispatch decisions and curtailment modelling more accurate.
Additionally, the DSO aims to expand the scope of its Planning Regional Infrastructure in a Digital Environment (PRIDE) project, which aims to provide digital support to more local authorities as they prepare their Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs).
The DSO will also begin publishing weekly dispatch data, digitalise its trading function, introduce day-ahead flexibility competitions and expand revenue stacking. The strategic plan was unveiled at London’s Battersea Power Station at a flagship event.
Ben Godfrey, director of DSO, National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We’ve already delivered many tangible outcomes for our customers, and I’m truly excited by the future evolution of our DSO and the benefits we can create by enabling decarbonisation in our communities.
“We’re in full support of the [National Grid] ESO’s plan to remove exclusivity arrangements from its Demand Flexibility Service and would like to see this change made as soon as is practical so we can expand our ‘flexibility first’ approach to decarbonising the electricity distribution network as efficiently as possible.”
DSO delivers 10GW of additional capacity
Under the first year of full functional separation, the DSO has achieved several major milestones.
The first noteworthy achievement saw 10GW of additional capacity freed up via initiatives including ‘Technical Limits’. This has accelerated offers for connections by up to five-years.
Alongside this, the DSO’s Market Gateway platform, launched in July 2023, has seen 70,000 flexibility assets registered. The platform digitalises the flexibility procurement process to offer a simpler process for Flexibility Service Providers to contract for flexibility.
In August 2023, the DSO also launched an ancillary service to unlock more capacity using smart technology.
The organisation has also seen £80 million of network investment deferred through procuring over 17GWh of flexibility services and connected 374MW of generation, including 11,305 heat pumps and more than 52,000 domestic electric vehicle chargers.