National Grid extends consultation on Norwich to Tilbury upgrade

The consultation period for National Grid’s Norwich to Tilbury proposal, which would reinforce the high-voltage power network in East Anglia and connect new offshore wind generation, has been extended until 26 July 2024.
The proposed 184km of new electricity transmission reinforcement between Norwich and Tilbury is part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade. As the UK transitions to renewable energy sources, the electricity network and its infrastructure will have to change to achieve net zero by 2050.
The government’s ambition to connect 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 means that development has scaled up, with about 60% of current offshore wind projects coming ashore along the East Coast.
East Anglia’s high-voltage electricity network will not be able to reliably transport new energy connections while working to the required standard. National Grid is investing ‘significantly’ in upgrading the existing network but will have to reinforce the network in the area further and increase its capability to carry the expected green energy.
The extended public consultation period follows the announcement of a UK general election on 4 July. This is the third public consultation on National Grid’s proposals for Norwich to Tilbury.
The energy company said: “We are committed to working with local communities as we develop our plans. We want local residents to have the opportunity to access the new jobs, business opportunities and positive biodiversity and environmental improvements that The Great Grid Upgrade can deliver.”
The east of England has emerged as an offshore wind hub in the UK with large developers, including Scottish Power Renewables, RWE and Ørsted, operating in the region. The area also benefits from a strong supply chain.
A recent report by the Crown Estate found that during 2023 10GW of UK offshore wind was added to the market and produced 49TWh of electricity, a record amount of generation. Furthermore, the UK’s offshore wind market represents more than 40% of European offshore wind capacity, having grown to 93GW.
The UK offshore wind industry currently employs 32,000 people, and each large offshore wind farm adds £2-3 billion to the economy.