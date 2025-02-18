News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 18, 2025

National Grid invites public views on network reinforcement in the North

By Kit Million Ross
three people ride bikes with pylons behind them
The plans form part of the Great Grid Upgrade. Image: National Grid.

National Grid is inviting communities to provide feedback on new plans to build an overhead electricity line connecting Nottinghamshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The proposals lay out plans to run an overhead electricity transmission line for around 90km between two new substations at Birkhill Wood, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, and High Marnham in Nottinghamshire. According to National Grid, these proposals will reinforce the electricity transmission network in the area and help add additional capacity to enable greater connection of renewable energy generation in the area.

The project has already undergone two rounds of community consultations, with non-statutory consultations taking place in 2023 and 2024. Feedback from these early consultations, as well as technical and environmental studies, has allowed National Grid to develop detailed plans for the project and a preferred route plan, which will now be presented to the public.

The feedback gained at these sessions will feed into final plans that will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate as part of an application for a development consent order in summer 2026. If the project proposals are approved by secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, the project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2031.

The consultation opened today (18 February) and will run for eight weeks until Tuesday, 15 April. Proposals will be available to view and comment on the project’s website, and National Grid is also hosting a series of in-person events and online webinars where interested parties can learn more about the project plans.

The project forms part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade, a plan to deliver the necessary infrastructure to connect 50GW of new renewable energy capacity to the UK electricity grid by 2030.

Monica Corso Griffiths, project director for North Humber to High Marnham, commented: “As demand for electricity is set to double, we need to increase the capacity of the network between the North of England and the Midlands.”

“This will support the government’s decarbonisation targets, so that people living and working in these areas and beyond can benefit from the new renewable sources of energy planned to connect. We encourage anyone interested to take part in our consultation and share their views on the plans.”

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, distribution, great grid upgrade, Grid, National Grid, policy, transmission
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
1024px-BalticServers_data_center

Calls for renewable energy to support AI as gas prices hit two-year high

Ofgem-consultation-retail-energy-market-innovation

Ofgem approves NESO’s grid connection reforms

A pylon in black and white

Low-emissions power expected to meet electricity demand growth to 2027

OWNED-BY-CONSUMERS-projected-onto-turbine-at-Kirk-Hill-Wind-Farm-1024x683-1

Great British Energy Bill amended to include community energy

matthew-henry-yETqkLnhsUI-unsplash

Construction begins on ‘electricity superhighway’ Eastern Green Link 1

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.