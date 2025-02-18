National Grid invites public views on network reinforcement in the North

National Grid is inviting communities to provide feedback on new plans to build an overhead electricity line connecting Nottinghamshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The proposals lay out plans to run an overhead electricity transmission line for around 90km between two new substations at Birkhill Wood, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, and High Marnham in Nottinghamshire. According to National Grid, these proposals will reinforce the electricity transmission network in the area and help add additional capacity to enable greater connection of renewable energy generation in the area.
The project has already undergone two rounds of community consultations, with non-statutory consultations taking place in 2023 and 2024. Feedback from these early consultations, as well as technical and environmental studies, has allowed National Grid to develop detailed plans for the project and a preferred route plan, which will now be presented to the public.
The feedback gained at these sessions will feed into final plans that will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate as part of an application for a development consent order in summer 2026. If the project proposals are approved by secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, the project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2031.
The consultation opened today (18 February) and will run for eight weeks until Tuesday, 15 April. Proposals will be available to view and comment on the project’s website, and National Grid is also hosting a series of in-person events and online webinars where interested parties can learn more about the project plans.
The project forms part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade, a plan to deliver the necessary infrastructure to connect 50GW of new renewable energy capacity to the UK electricity grid by 2030.
Monica Corso Griffiths, project director for North Humber to High Marnham, commented: “As demand for electricity is set to double, we need to increase the capacity of the network between the North of England and the Midlands.”
“This will support the government’s decarbonisation targets, so that people living and working in these areas and beyond can benefit from the new renewable sources of energy planned to connect. We encourage anyone interested to take part in our consultation and share their views on the plans.”