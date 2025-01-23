News
Networks, Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 23, 2025

National Grid’s Distribution Future Energy Scenarios to support network planning

By Molly Green
It projects the capacity from renewable sources that will come onto the distribution network up until 2050, which will allow it to plan where the network will need to change or grow to support low carbon technologies. Image: Pxfuel NC.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has published its Distribution Future Energy Scenarios (DFES), to support strategic network planning.

The distribution system operator (DSO), part of National Grid which owns the UK’s transmission network, says its future scenarios show how it expects demand and generation to grow until 2050, in alignment with the Future Energy Scenarios (FES) 2024 that National Grid ESO published last year, ahead of the transition to the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

The release of the DFES is built on data gathered in partnership with market analyst Regen “to understand the significant impact that the growth in low carbon technologies, generation and storage will have on our network.”

It projects the capacity from renewable sources that will come onto the distribution network up until 2050, which will allow it to plan where the network will need to change or grow to support low carbon technologies.

Broken down across the areas that NGED’s network covers, the South West, South Wales, East Midlands and West Midlands, the DFES lays out “credible futures” for the growth of the distribution network, broadly aligned with National Grid’s Future Energy Scenarios.

The DFES incorporates the plans of 120 local authorities across NGED’s license areas, as well as major industry and business. The DSO says it accounted for nearly 8,000 local projects and plans in the forecasts.

It also includes technology-based projections, this time including four new sectors in its planning: maritime, aviation, rail and agriculture. This, NGED says, demonstrates its proactive approach to future network forecasting. In a LinkedIn post, DSO engineer at National Grid Hannah Lewis said those sectors are “often missed in this kind of modelling”.

Oli Spink, DSO head of system planning, explained: “By using DFES 2024, we can gain a better understanding of how our network can grow and operate in a smart, flexible manner. Over the next year we will be using DFES to plan our investment programme for the coming years, incorporating industry changes such as the government’s Clean Power 20230 plan, the creation of Regional Energy Strategic Plans and in preparation for the next regulatory price control.”

As part of its Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, released at the end of 2024, the government spelt out how much renewable generation and energy storage it estimated would be needed in different parts of the country.

Those estimates form part of the methodology through which the grid connections queue will be reorganised this year meaning, in theory, generation built more based on where it needs to be.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, fes 2024, market, National Grid, nged, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

a transmission tower shot from a low angle against a blue sky

Energy UK urges government to unlock growth through energy industry regulation

national grid transmission rema Viking Link AC Yard engineers

REMA: Centralising transmission buildout plan could reduce need for zonal market

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.