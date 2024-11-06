News
November 6, 2024

NESO opens consultation on grid connections reform

By Molly Green
The consultation builds on ‘readiness’ proposals already being taken forward through urgent code modifications. Image: National Grid.

Alongside the publication of its Clean Power 2030 (CP30) report yesterday (5 November), the National Energy System Operator (NESO) has published consultation questions for its Connections Reform project.

The state-owned operator acknowledges the “clear and urgent need to reform” the connections process, as projects wait too long to connect to the electricity grid; there is far more capacity in the connection queue than projected need for clean power by 2030—NESO estimates 200-225GW of generation projects will need to be connected.

The consultation builds on ‘readiness’ proposals already being taken forward through urgent code modifications.

NESO proposes  the reformed connections process and entry to the reformed connections queue should be based on a combination of project ‘readiness’ and ‘strategic alignment’:

• ‘Readiness’ relates to projects demonstrating that they have secured relevant land rights or planning;

• ‘Strategic alignment’ relates primarily to projects aligning with the pathways within Government’s CP30 Plan (by technology, capacity and location, at transmission and distribution), but also includes a route into the new queue for projects that were not known at the time of the CP30 Plan or that are otherwise outside the scope of the CP30 Plan.

Source: NESO.

In early September, energy regulator Ofgem published an open letter updating on the processes it is undertaking to progress key initiatives from the November 2023 Connections Action Plan (CAP).

Ofgem also noted the new and enhanced responsibilities—including the coordinated development of the whole energy system—taken on by NESO.

Thus, through its licence NESO should take greater control over the connections process for those applications connecting to, using or impacting the transmission system. Further, Ofgem called for the NESO to act flexibly and decisively within the parameters of a new governance framework that will be set out by Ofgem following a consultation.

NESO’s consultation states its view, in alignment with Ofgem, that the “optimal way” to make changes to the connections reform proposals to align with and operationalise strategic energy plans is to deliver changes through the connections’ methodologies.

Although the consulation document published by NESO details a long process, connections reform is one of the most pressing issues in achieving the government’s climate targets.

A poll conducted by energy consultancy Cornwall Insight showed that 75% of energy experts feel that getting a timely grid connection is the greatest challenge in the rollout of renewables in the UK.

According to the consultancy’s report, Hurdling to Net Zero, while accessing the grid connection is significantly delayed, projects in the queue are seeing minimal progress. Cornwall Insight’s Renewables Pipeline Tracker indicates that more than 60% of projects in the pipeline did not see any change in their developmental status between 2018 and 2023.

According to Cornwall Insight, market experts have responded positively to the connections process reforms, and many are hopeful that the new government may accelerate the changes, making the long journey to the grid smoother.

A Current± blog recently explored the grid connections issue in conversation with the report’s author Matthew Chadwick, and connections manager at battery storage firm BalancePower, Oliver Petterson.

