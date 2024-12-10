NESO sets methodologies for future network designs

The UK National Energy System Operator (NESO) has launched a new consultation regarding the delivery of key energy plans in the coming years.
The consultation covers methodologies for three key strategic energy plans: the future Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP), the transitional Centralised Strategic Network Plan (tCSNP2) Refresh and the Centralised Strategic Network Plan (CSNP).
In October, energy ministers from the Scottish, Welsh and UK governments asked NESO to provide a blueprint for Great Britain’s energy infrastructure out to 2050 in the form of the SSEP.
It is intended to increase stability for investors by reducing grid connection wait times, reducing overall system costs and accelerating the government’s clean energy superpower mission.
Ofgem initiated the Electricity Transmission Network Planning Review (ETNPR) programme in 2021, leading to the CSNP. Until its publication, NESO is taking an enhanced approach to system planning through a series of transitional CSNPs.
The first, tCSNP1, was published in July 2022, recommending a set of onshore and offshore upgrades. NESO’s second version, tCSNP2 was published as part of the Beyond 2030 report in March 2024.
As most of the reinforcement projects recommended in the report were at the early development stage, Ofgem has proposed that transmission owners develop their options further and submit them to NESO for re-assessment before confirming their needs case and providing material funding.
These options, among others, will be reassessed in what NESO is referring to as the tCSNP2 Refresh.
The CSNP’s vision is to provide an independent, coordinated and longer term approach to wider network planning in Great Britain. It has four ambitions: plan strategically, ensure efficiency, provide robust and transparent assessment of all available options and accelerate delivery. It will use the findings of the SSEP to identify the best to connect power to the people and sources that need it.
NESO’s consultation, which opened on 9 December, covers all three proposed methodologies that aim to help deliver net zero by 2050. It will run until 20 January.
Strategic energy planning director and chief engineer at NESO, Julian Leslie, said: “Delivering strategic, coordinated and holistic network planning across the energy system is critical to delivering the net zero network of the future. We look forward to working closely with industry and wider stakeholders to develop these plans and look forward to engaging with them through this consultation and over the coming years.”