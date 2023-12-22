The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

December 22, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: Christmas special

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Solar Media/pngtree.com.

The Net Zero by Current± Christmas special is out now!

In this episode we take you through some of our 2023 UK decarbonisation highlights including:

  • A blustery and triumphant year for wind generation
  • Accelerated grid connections
  • The groundbreaking Demand Flexibility Service
  • Success for storage

Stream below to hear the Net Zero by Current± Christmas special:

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10-15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.

Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode.

We look forward to seeing you again in the new year!

