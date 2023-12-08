The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

December 8, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: COP28 and the Clean Heat Market Mechanism

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Solar Media.

The latest episode of Net Zero by Current± is out now!

In episode 8 we explore: the latest news from COP28 so far; the launch of the Clean Heat Market Mechanism; the Office for Budget Responsibility cutting its electric vehicle (EV) uptake prediction for 2027 by almost half; and the National Grid granting connection visibility for Grid Supply Points (GSPs).

Stream below to hear episode 8 of Net Zero by Current±:

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.

Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

Tags
cleam heat market mechanism, cop28, National Grid, Net Zero by Current±, OBR
