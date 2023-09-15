News
Regulation, Networks, Supply
September 15, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: Episode 2

By Lena Dias Martins
Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your down time. Image: Current News.

Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, Net Zero by Current± takes a deeper dive, discussing the details and wider trends of the biggest renewable energy stories.

The second episode of the podcast explores: the easing of England’s de facto onshore wind ban; the results of the latest Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round; the UK-Ireland “landmark” renewable energy agreement; and 10GW of grid capacity identified for ‘shovel ready’ renewable projects.

The latest episode can be streamed below:



Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favorite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

