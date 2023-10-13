The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

October 13, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: Episode 4

By Lena Dias Martins
The fourth episode of Net Zero by Current± is out now!: Image: Solar Media.

In its latest episode, Net Zero by Current± explores a new brief from Oxford University which reveals Britain could be powered solely by wind and solar, the Morocco-UK Power Project being deemed an NSIP, and National Grid introduces Short Term flexibility procurement.

The final segment of this episode features an exclusive from this year’s EV World Congress which took place earlier this week.

The latest episode can be streamed below:

Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, Net Zero by Current± takes a deeper dive, discussing the details and wider trends of the biggest renewable energy stories.

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.

Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

