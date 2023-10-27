The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

October 27, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: Episode 5

By Lena Dias Martins
Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, Net Zero by Current± takes a deeper dive, discussing the details and wider trends of the biggest renewable energy stories.

The latest episode of Net Zero by Current± is out now!

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± explores a number of key industry findings including the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ‘World Energy Outlook’ and the National Infrastructure Commission’s (NIC) second infrastructure assessment. We also take a look at Cornwall Insight revealing that the UK is likely to miss its offshore wind target and EV charging prices dropping below petrol car running costs.

The latest episode can be streamed below:

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.

Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

conrwall insight, ev charging, evs, hydrogen, iea, Net Zero by Current±, NIC, Nick Winser, offshore wind, podcast, World Energy Outlook
