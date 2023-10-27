Net Zero by Current±: Episode 5

The latest episode of Net Zero by Current± is out now!
In this episode, Net Zero by Current± explores a number of key industry findings including the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ‘World Energy Outlook’ and the National Infrastructure Commission’s (NIC) second infrastructure assessment. We also take a look at Cornwall Insight revealing that the UK is likely to miss its offshore wind target and EV charging prices dropping below petrol car running costs.
The latest episode can be streamed below:
Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.
