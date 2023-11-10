The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

News
Regulation
November 10, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: Episode 6

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Solar Media.

The latest episode of Net Zero by Current± is out now!

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Will Norman from PV Tech to discuss the Energy Act 2023, the King’s speech during the State Opening of Parliament, Energy UK warnings that the impending EU carbon tax could be detrimental to UK renewables, and plans revealed for the UK’s first GW-scale nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP).

Episode 6 can be streamed below:

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.

Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

energy act 2023, king's speech, Net Zero by Current±, north sea licensing, nsip
