November 24, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: Episode 7

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Solar Media.

The latest episode of Net Zero by Current± is out now!

In episode 7 we explore the Autumn Statement, the increase in Contract for Differences (CfD) administrative strike prices, National Grid ESO’s new powers to terminate ‘phantom’ projects in the grid connection queue, and Ofgem’s plans to create Regional Energy Strategic Planners.

Stream below to hear the latest episode of Net Zero by Current±:

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your downtime.

Be sure to follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

autumn statement, cfd, Net Zero by Current±
