Net Zero by Current±: Finlay Colville talks UK solar market ahead of UK Solar Summit

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Finlay Colville, head of research at PV-Tech and Solar Media to discuss how the UK solar market fares in comparison to other worldwide markets, as well as what policymakers could be doing to push the industry further.
Colville will be discussing the Global Trends Impacting the UK Solar Market in his keynote at UK Solar Summit on 4-5 June 2024 at Novotel London West.
The conversation features exclusive insights on the impact of the UK’s Solar Taskforce, how the nation’s market compares to US and EU solar markets, and Colville’s thoughts on Scotland’s recent pull back on its 2030 emissions targets.
