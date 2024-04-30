News
Regulation
April 30, 2024

Net Zero by Current±: Finlay Colville talks UK solar market ahead of UK Solar Summit

By Ottilie Von Henning
Image: Solar Media

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Finlay Colville, head of research at PV-Tech and Solar Media to discuss how the UK solar market fares in comparison to other worldwide markets, as well as what policymakers could be doing to push the industry further.

Colville will be discussing the Global Trends Impacting the UK Solar Market in his keynote at UK Solar Summit on 4-5 June 2024 at Novotel London West.

The conversation features exclusive insights on the impact of the UK’s Solar Taskforce, how the nation’s market compares to US and EU solar markets, and Colville’s thoughts on Scotland’s recent pull back on its 2030 emissions targets.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4PdIzRm3PuxOxkQLvfAEKa?si=L49Yc0BMQl2tnduQuNEffw

2024 is going to be a big year for Net Zero by Current± so be sure to follow on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode.

Solar Power Portal’s publisher Solar Media will host the UK Solar Summit on 4-5 June 2024 in London. The event will explore the UK’s new landscape for utility and rooftop solar, looking at the opportunities within a GW+ annual market, and much more.

UK Solar Summit 2024

4 June 2024
London, UK
UK Solar Summit 2024 will look at the role solar currently plays in the energy mix, how this will change over the coming years and how this aligns with net-zero and other government targets. We will break down all these challenges and help build up solutions through discursive panels, motivational keynotes and case studies, with newly added interactive sessions to get you moving and meeting your peers, making the connections you need to boost your business.
Find Out More
Similar

