Net Zero by Current± launches

The team at Current± News are pleased to announce the official launch of the Net Zero by Current± podcast this afternoon!
Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, the podcast then takes a deeper dive, discussing the details and wider trends of the stories.
Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your down time.
The first episode takes a look at: the latest price cap; trade association warnings against radical market changes; the ECIU calls for a faster heat pump roll out; and additional funding granted to accelerate preparations for Sizewell C.
The first episode can be streamed below:
The podcast is also available on Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to follow on your favorite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!