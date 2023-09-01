News
September 1, 2023

Net Zero by Current± launches

By Lena Dias Martins
Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK's net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your down time. Image: Current News.

The team at Current± News are pleased to announce the official launch of the Net Zero by Current± podcast this afternoon!

Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, the podcast then takes a deeper dive, discussing the details and wider trends of the stories.

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your down time.

The first episode takes a look at: the latest price cap; trade association warnings against radical market changes; the ECIU calls for a faster heat pump roll out; and additional funding granted to accelerate preparations for Sizewell C.

The first episode can be streamed below:

The podcast is also available on Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to follow on your favorite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

