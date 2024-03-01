Net Zero by Current±: The role of energy storage in net zero

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Andy Colthorpe, editor of Energy-Storage.news to discuss the role of energy storage in net zero.
Featuring exclusive insights and interviews from the 9th edition of Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit, this episode explores questions around the Long Duration Electricity Storage support plan, evolving revenue stacks for energy storage within the UK market and more!
