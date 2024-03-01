The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 1, 2024

Net Zero by Current±: The role of energy storage in net zero

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Solar Media.

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Andy Colthorpe, editor of Energy-Storage.news to discuss the role of energy storage in net zero.

Featuring exclusive insights and interviews from the 9th edition of Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit, this episode explores questions around the Long Duration Electricity Storage support plan, evolving revenue stacks for energy storage within the UK market and more!

2024 is going to be a big year for Net Zero by Current± so be sure to follow on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode.

battery energy storage, bess, Net Zero by Current±, storagesummitEU
