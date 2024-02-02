The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 2, 2024

Net Zero by Current±: The REA on decarbonising 2024 and beyond

By Current± Staff

Net Zero by Current± is back for the first time in 2024!

To mark our tenth-ever episode we are joined by special guest Nina Skorupska, chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), who provides an outlook into the UK energy market of 2024, discussing flexibility markets to new North Sea licenses. 

You can stream the latest episode below:

2024 is going to be a big year for Net Zero by Current± so be sure to follow on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode!

Tags
decarbonisation, market, net zero by current, policy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
National Grid ESO Demand Trace

New constraint management service starts early to deliver consumer savings sooner

Shell's profits plunged to $5.1 billion (£3.9 billion) in Q2 2023. Image: Shell.

Shell records lower profit of £22 billion due to ‘lower realised oil and gas prices’

The Environment Agency has pushed back its goalpost for 100% carbon emission reduction. Image: K.Reichert (Google).

UK government’s Environment Agency delays net zero targets

Net-Zero_Current_800x420_Podcast-Supply

Net Zero by Current±: The REA on decarbonising 2024 and beyond

OVO x Heat Pump Plus

OVO partnership to lower heat pump running costs by almost £500 a year

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.