Net Zero by Current±: REMA’s second consultation and the impact of locational pricing

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Tom Smout, senior associate with the GB research team at Aurora Energy Research, to discuss the opening of the second consultation for the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) and the potential consequences thereof.
The discussion features exclusive insights from Smout on the advantages and disadvantages of Locational Marginal Pricing, as well as delving into Aurora’s analysis of what this system would look like practically in the UK.
