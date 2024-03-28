The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Regulation, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 28, 2024

Net Zero by Current±: REMA’s second consultation and the impact of locational pricing

By Ottilie Von Henning
Image: Solar Media

In this episode, Net Zero by Current± is joined by Tom Smout, senior associate with the GB research team at Aurora Energy Research, to discuss the opening of the second consultation for the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) and the potential consequences thereof.

The discussion features exclusive insights from Smout on the advantages and disadvantages of Locational Marginal Pricing, as well as delving into Aurora’s analysis of what this system would look like practically in the UK.

2024 is going to be a big year for Net Zero by Current± so be sure to follow on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode.

Tags
aurora energy research, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, locational marginal pricing, market, Net Zero by Current±, rema, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
SSE Bord na Mona Joint Venture Wind

SSE, Bord na Móna announce 800MW onshore wind joint venture

Net-Zero_Current_800x420_Podcast-Regulation

Net Zero by Current±: REMA’s second consultation and the impact of locational pricing

Offshore wind farm in the UK

RWE acquires Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone from Vattenfall

Image of the IFA2 National Grid Interconnector

Viking Interconnector: Analysing power flows and profits

SSEN Transmission Line Workers and Van

SSEN’s 7GW connections reform programme lines up projects

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.