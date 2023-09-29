News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 29, 2023

Net Zero by Current±: UK decarbonisation special

By Lena Dias Martins
Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch-up with the UK's net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your down time. Image: Current News.

Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, Net Zero by Current± takes a deep dive into the details and wider trends of the biggest renewable energy stories.

This week’s episode is a ‘UK Decarbonisation Delays’ special, which looks at the aftermath of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement on 20 September – which saw a major shift in the government’s green policies – from the perspective of the electric vehicle and heat industries.

The latest episode can be streamed below and links to Current±’s coverage of the announcement can be found in the episode description along with additional news stories discussed.

Published fortnightly on Fridays, this 10–15-minute podcast is the best way to catch up with the UK’s net zero news during your commute, running errands, or in your down time.

Follow Net Zero by Current± on your favourite podcast platform by clicking here to ensure you never miss an episode and be sure to answer the episode Q&A on Spotify to let us know what you think!

Tags
decarbonisation delays, Net Zero by Current±, podcast
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
highway-2025863_1920

New AutoMotive: Why we’re refusing to throw in the towel and get the UK back on track to 2030

equinor

UK approves Rosebank oil and gas field amid environmental and economic concerns

wind-power-plant-5239642_1920

‘Systematic failures’ limit RESS’ onshore wind success

2022/23's variant of the DFS scheme was a major hit with many calling for its reintroduction. Image: Getty.

National Grid ESO ‘cautiously optimistic’ this winter with DFS expansion unveiled

Federal Republic of Germany’s state secretary for energy, Philip Nimmermann and Lord Callanan, UK minister for energy efficiency and green finance signed the agreement. Image: istock.

UK, Germany target ‘hydrogen leadership’ roles via new agreement

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.