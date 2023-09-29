Net Zero by Current±: UK decarbonisation special

Beginning with a snapshot of the latest decarbonisation news from the UK, Net Zero by Current± takes a deep dive into the details and wider trends of the biggest renewable energy stories.
This week’s episode is a ‘UK Decarbonisation Delays’ special, which looks at the aftermath of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement on 20 September – which saw a major shift in the government’s green policies – from the perspective of the electric vehicle and heat industries.
The latest episode can be streamed below and links to Current±’s coverage of the announcement can be found in the episode description along with additional news stories discussed.
