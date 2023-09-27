News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 27, 2023

Net zero U-turn makes gov look ‘untrustworthy’ as PM’s approval ratings fall

By John Lubbock
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts his weekly cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street. Picture by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street via Flickr
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts his weekly cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street. Picture by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street via Flickr

The government U-turn on net zero goals has led to a fall in Rishi Sunak’s approval ratings and makes the government look ‘untrustworthy’, according to polling by YouGov and the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

YouGov polling from 21 to 22 September found that Rishi Sunak’s net favourability rating had fallen to -45, his lowest polling score so far.

In a separate poll commissioned by the ECIU, voters asked what they would feel about the Government pushing back or scrapping key climate policies, the top response (40%) was ‘untrustworthy’, while a 25% responded with ‘chaotic’. Only 29% said it would be ‘sensible’. 

Meanwhile, 54% of people believe that the renewable energy and clean technology industries are the sectors that would most likely create long-term growth in the economy, with manufacturing second on 44%. 60% of respondents thought the UK should aim to be one of the most ambitious countries on addressing climate change.

33% of those polled say that any decision by the Prime Minister to push back or delay climate polices would be ‘reckless’, while 31% would describe it as ‘backwards’.

Alasdair Johnstone, politics analyst at ECIU, said: “The relative political chaos of the last few days combined with the fact that the vast majority of the public back the 2050 net zero target, appears to have taken its toll. It is clear that the announcements made won’t have any real near-term impact on the cost of living for hard-working families but could make it much harder to hit our climate targets.”

“In his speech the Prime Minister hinted towards future announcements on climate policy, which will likely need to be much more sincere in order to win back voters’ trust, particularly in the so-called Blue Wall. Climate change is a long-term challenge, with people concerned about how it will affect current and future generations. Flip-flopping on it will impact on trust,” Johnstone added. 

Previous polling from ECIU found that 46% of people said they thought the government should stick with its plan to phase out new purely petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and hybrids by 2035. The consultancy also found that the UK’s net zero goals enjoyed 76% public support the 2050 net zero target.

Tags
approval ratings, conservatives, governement, net zero, policy, polling, Rishi Sunak, targets
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
An Octopus EV worker. Image: Octopus

Octopus announces start of V2G trial with National Grid ESO

radiator-250558_1920

£13.9 million awarded in first Heat Network Scheme funding round

Thrive generates 63,635MWh of renewable energy in H1 2023. Image: Thrive Renewables.

Thrive generates 63,635MWh of renewable energy in H1 2023

UK EV growth is lagging behind the EU due to a lack of infrastructure and other factors. Image: John Lubbock

UK EV growth falling behind most of Europe,​​​​​​ says Cornwall Insight

Already existing mechanisms could help mitigate the effects this winter. Image: Getty.

MPs warn action needed ahead of ‘inevitable’ winter crisis

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.