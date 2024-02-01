New £4 billion frameworks to provide low-carbon utilities infrastructure

The not-for-profit organisation SCAPE has launched two frameworks totalling £4 billion to boost low-carbon utilities infrastructure.
The SCAPE Utilities Works and Services frameworks are split into one £3 billion framework covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a £1 billion separate framework dedicated to Scotland.
Infrastructure services company Kier will deliver projects in England, Wales and Northern Ireland alongside construction and civil engineering company McLaughlin & Harvey, who will also lead the Scotland framework in partnership with RJ McLeod.
These projects range across a variety of sectors including renewables, energy, docks, ports and harbours.
In its announcement this week (30 January) SCAPE revealed that the frameworks will provide access to specialist contractors to help deliver the low-carbon energy, transport and water infrastructure required to meet sustainability targets. Thus, the framework is set to help accelerate the green transition by facilitating updates such as new grid connections.
The frameworks are now entering their mobilisation phase and are set to begin being used from the end of this month.
“We are excited to welcome our new partners, who have all demonstrated their ability to deliver efficient and effective best-in-class projects for clients,” said Mark Robinson, chief executive at SCAPE.
“The quality of these new frameworks is a testament to the research and development applied across all of SCAPE’s procurement services.”