New Automotive: One in four UK car sales an EV in June

Analysis released today (4 July) by New Automotive has shown that electric vehicles made up almost 25% of the new car market in June, a new record for the sector.
Last month, a total of 46,700 new electric cars were registered across the UK, a 45.5% increase from June 2024. In the first six months of this year, a total of 223,729 electric cars have been registered across the UK. Meanwhile, sales of petrol vehicles fell by 11.4% from last year while diesel vehicles now occupy just 5.58% of the new vehicle market share.
Hybrid vehicles make up the largest share of the EV sector, holding a 30.15% market share, while plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) saw their sales rise 36% year on year to hit an 11.05% market share. Meanwhile, pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) held a 24.91% market share last month.
While the BEV sector is growing faster than any other UK vehicle sector, it is still falling slightly short of the sales needed to reach the UK government’s mandated market share of 22%, reaching 21.6% of the year-to-date market share as of June 2025.
The electric van market has also seen substantial growth in the UK, with year-to-date electric van registrations up 50% year-over-year. A total of 2,823 battery electric vans were registered in June 2025, an increase of 1,336 from June 2024; battery electric vans made up a total market share of 10.36% in June 2025.
Battery electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) have also seen a rise in popularity, with 67 being registered last month, a figure which New Automotive calls “staggering”. This represents an 86.1% rise from June 2024, with electric HGVs having crossed the 1% market share milestone to hold a 1.89% market share as of June.
This surge in popularity could be attributed to recent efforts from Aegis Energy and others to establish stronger charging infrastructure for electric trucks, as well as major haulage firms, including AV Dawson Transport and ECS, beginning to introduce electric HGVs into their fleet.
Ben Nelmes, CEO of New AutoMotive, said that the UK’s electric car market is showing “astonishing growth”, adding: “These fantastic figures are the result of hard work and billions of investment by carmakers who recognise that the future is electric, as well as consumers who increasingly recognise the benefits”.
Industry reacts
Following the release of these statistics, several key industry figures have voiced their insights into the UK’s EV market.
Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), notes that these figures serve as a counterpoint to those expressing pessimism about the UK’s EV sales.
Walker states: “Despite persistent claims in some quarters that EV sales are stalling, the data tells a very different story. This is all proof that the ZEV mandate continues to work as intended – increasing competition between manufacturers, driving down prices and driving up sales. This in turn will expand the second-hand EV market, making it easier for the majority of us who rely on this market to make the move to electric driving.”
Vicky Edmonds, chief executive of EVA England, expressed similar optimism, but added that it is crucial that EV charging infrastructure rises to meet this new demand.
She commented: “Now that the building blocks to a sustainable UK car parc are firmly in place, it’s time to get our charging infrastructure right, help more drivers gain access to affordable home charging and, crucially, help households of all income levels afford to make the positive and overwhelmingly popular switch to electric.”
Fiona Howarth, founder of Octopus Electric Vehicles, stated that she believes “we have firmly crossed the tipping point” in making EVs a mainstream option for drivers, adding: “The data doesn’t lie – consumers are firmly switching to electric vehicles, driven by affordability, ease of use, and to get their hands on the latest tech.”