News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 5, 2025

New Automotive and SMMT data shows one in four new UK cars is an EV

By Kit Million Ross
evs in a public car park plugged in to charge
Registrations of EVs grew by almost 40% in February. Image: Michael Fousert via Unsplash.

The latest statistics from New Automotive and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that one in four new cars registered in February 2025 was an EV.

New AutoMotive’s latest Electric Car Count report found that registrations of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grew by 37.4% in February, marking the fifth consecutive month where over 20% of new cars were fully electric. Meanwhile, the SMMT’s monthly car registration data revealed that sales of BEVS grew by 41.7% year on year to reach a 25.3% market share in 2025, with sales of plug-in hybrids and hybrid electric vehicles growing year on year by 19.3% and 7.9% respectively.

Sales of petrol and diesel vehicles have been continuing to decline, falling by 17.3% and 15.1%, respectively, year on year, according to the SMMT. Furthermore, the SMMT notes that sales of EVs are likely to surge again next month, as buyers seek to purchase their vehicles before the expansion of the expensive car supplement (ECS) on 1 April, a tax increase that will add around £2,125 in costs over six years to the cost of EVs with a list price over £40,000.

New AutoMotive also notes that sales of electric vans and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) rose in February, with electric van registrations rising by 49.3% across the month and electric HGV registrations skyrocketing by 72.2% in February 2025.

Ben Nelmes, CEO of New Automotive, said: “Motorists are voting with their feet, with one in four confident enough to make the switch to an electric car in February. The latest figures show that the UK’s policies to encourage electric vehicle adoption are working. Ministers should stay the course and give businesses and consumers the certainty they need to invest in an electric future.

“Carmakers invested billions in bringing EVs to market, and the UK’s energy sector is investing billions in chargepoints, creating jobs in every nation and region of the UK. Now is the time to build on this momentum, not slow down.”

Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), added: “This is further evidence that the ZEV mandate, introduced by the previous government, is working and that the car industry is more than capable of hitting its sales targets for 2025. With EV sales at 23% for the year so far, the car industry as a whole is already exceeding the level of sales it needs to reach to comply with the ZEV mandate, once the various flexibilities built into the regulation are taken in to account.
 
Walker adds that these statistics indicate a strong EV market with significant healthy competition and that the market must not be disincentivised by any potential weakening of the ZEV mandate.

He states: “As manufacturers compete to hit their targets, prices are driven down and sales are driven up, enabling more people to enjoy cheaper and cleaner electric driving. This dynamic would be lost were the mandate to be weakened. Prices would go up, and sales would go down.

“This, in turn, would stunt the growth of the second-hand EV market, leaving millions of families stuck in petrol cars paying a premium of £1600 a month, and costing a total of £40bn in additional driving costs.”

The drivers of EV popularity

The falling cost of EVs, and the increased availability of public chargepoints, is likely responsible for this uptick in EV sales.

A report released earlier this week by New AutoMotive noted that around 80% of drivers could save money by switching to an EV, with the average driver able to save over £5,000 over the course of a vehicle’s lifetime if they switch to an EV.

While the perceived lack of public EV chargepoints has traditionally been a barrier to those seeking to switch to an EV, numbers of EV chargepoints across the UK are high and growing at a significant pace. Data from chargepoint mapping service Zapmap published earlier this week has revealed that the UK now has over 75,000 publicly available chargepoints in operation, a number which has increased 32% since February 2024.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging, market, new automotive, policy, smmt
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a smoke stack in the far distance at sunset

CCC releases seventh carbon budget

Ocopus Zero Bills

Octopus launches retrofitted Zero Bills trial in first collaboration with local authority

an NGED engineer works in his van

NGED launches self-service tool for moving electricity supplies

Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

LionLink interconnector project chooses Walberswick as preferred landfall location

a white man in a suit stands at a lectern in front of advert banners making a speech

Bute Energy lands £600 million investment from CIP

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.