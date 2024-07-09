New energy secretary Ed Miliband sets out priorities for net zero 2030

Ed Miliband, the newly appointed secretary of state for Energy Security and Net Zero, has unveiled his priorities for the department, emphasising a transition towards clean energy and economic parity for the UK public.
In his first message to the department’s staff, Miliband articulated his vision to transform the UK into a “clean energy superpower” by 2030. He also highlighted the new government’s commitment to reducing energy bills and addressing climate change. The announcement marks a significant shift in the UK’s energy policy, with the aim of achieving net zero carbon emissions within the next six years.
Soaring energy prices and the ongoing threat of climate change have made Miliband’s announcement of government priorities a watershed moment for the renewables industry and the UK public. It comes at a critical point where Labour says it will reassess many of the net zero targets the previous administration had delayed.
Miliband outlined the following priorities as part of the government’s push for net zero:
- Boosting energy independence and cutting bills through clean power by 2030
- Establishing Great British Energy
- Upgrading Britain’s homes and cutting fuel poverty through the Warm Homes Plan
- Reforming the UK’s energy system with a focus on consumers
- Creating jobs in Britain’s industrial heartlands and ensuring a just transition for the industries based in the North Sea
- Leading on international climate action based on domestic achievements
Critical to the delivery of these goals will be the success or otherwise of the Great British Energy project, an investment vehicle designed to sponsor renewable energy innovation in the UK. Equally, the implementation of the government’s Warm Homes Plan, which aims to bring 19 million homes up to EPC C standard within a decade, will be a crucial litmus test as to the effectiveness of the new Labour government.
In the run-up to the general election, Labour’s rollback of its commitment to investing £28 billion in green projects was roundly criticised by the industry before the party followed up by swiftly announcing it would restore the 2030 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate target and stating that it would pursue a role as a world leader in floating offshore wind.
During its first days in power, the new government has already lifted the onshore wind ban, while Solar Energy UK has predicted that Labour’s first year in power will be “critical” for solar and energy storage.