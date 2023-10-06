New nuclear training hub launched by DESNZ

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has announced the launch of a new skills centre for the UK nuclear industry.
Situated in Sellafield, the Glove Box Training Facility will upskill operators in an important discipline within the nuclear sector.
Glove boxes allow operators to handle hazardous material in a safe and controlled environment.
They are vital to operations on nuclear sites, but operating them requires high levels of skill and dexterity.
The aim of the site is to reduce the amount of training conducted within nuclear plants and offer a standardised training approach.
The facility has been delivered by the UK Alpha Resilience & Capability (ARC) programme.
“Nuclear skills training is key for the government to hit its target to provide up to a quarter of the UK’s electricity from homegrown nuclear energy by 2050, whilst supporting jobs across the country,” said minister for nuclear and networks Andrew Bowie.
“The safe handling of nuclear waste is vital to deliver our nuclear ambitions, and this new glove box facility at Sellafield will help equip a new generation of nuclear operators.”
Jacq Longrigg, group head of leadership, skills, and talent for the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), added: “This facility will deliver a wide range of benefits across the sector, in terms of consistency, safety and efficiency.
“With 17,000 people working across the NDA group, ours is one of the largest and most experienced nuclear workforces in the world.
“Investing in skills and ensuring that we have the right people with the right expertise to deliver our mission today, and for decades to come, is a priority as well as a legal obligation.
“We know that we can’t do this alone and this is a great example of how we are working in collaboration across the NDA group, with government and the sector to make a real difference and advance the wider UK nuclear industry.”