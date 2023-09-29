New Samsung partnership to broaden access to green heat training

Samsung Climate Solutions has partnered with social enterprise Your Energy Your Way (YEYW) to launch a new low-carbon heating trainee scheme.
According to Samsung, the scheme’s design is intended to attract a more diverse pool of technicians into the sector, especially women.
By providing a supportive learning environment, as well as access to a range of role models, the scheme aims to create an alternate route for professionals looking to re-train or enter the industry.
Speaking of the traineeship, Leah Robson, managing director of YEYW said: “My personal experience is one of becoming an accidental expert in the low carbon heating installation business. Over the past ten years, assisting with and then running my own firm has taught me more than any MBA or college course ever could.
“We wanted to create a course that trained [participants] to install high-quality integrated low carbon heating solutions, drawing on electrical, plumbing, technical, design, software, sales and customer service skills.”
“More diverse new talent”
Three applicants have already received places on the traineeship, and have been supported by recruitment company Greenworkx, through the process of applications, interviews, and a final assessment day.
Samsung will provide training, support, and product awareness to trainees as they fulfil their two year commitment of learning on the job alongside formal training through BetaTeach’s learning experience platform.
Upon the conclusion of the course, trainees will be asses by industry professionals alongside YEYW to confirm they are industry-ready.
“This is such an exciting time to be in the low carbon heating business and we need to do all we can to attract more diverse new talent for the future of the industry. I am personally very proud to be a part of this scheme as a mentor to one of the trainees, and fully support Leah in her important mission to help close the skills gap,” said Aimee Holloran, heating business development manager at Samsung Climate Solutions.
“Samsung Climate Solutions has worked with Leah for nearly ten years, and we hope that by supporting these trainees through their journey on this pilot scheme, we can encourage more people to upskill in low carbon heating as the UK works towards hitting its decarbonisation targets.”
Holloran added: “For me, on-the-job learning programmes give people a skill for life, like they did for me, and it’s always something you can fall back on. We can’t wait for the trainees to hit the ground running and support them on their career journey.”
