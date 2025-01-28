New small wind turbine product awarded MCS certification

A small-scale wind turbine has been certified by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) for the first time in over four years.
MCS, a body which sets and maintains standards for low-carbon energy products, contractors and installers, has given its seal of approval to the Ryse Energy G-11 wind turbine, making the G-11 the only small wind product currently certified by the MCS.
The G-11 features 6.5-metre glass fibre blades and a maximum power output of 11kW. It has been on the market for around three decades and has been popular in agricultural settings, but it has recently gained popularity in community energy and small-scale commercial settings.
Now that the product has been MCS-certified, users of the G-11 can access opportunities such as the smart export guarantee, which allows small-scale producers to earn money by exporting energy back to the grid.
Richard Caldow, managing director and of CEO Europe and Americas at Ryse Energy said: “Certification matters to us because it matters to our clients. It assures them of the quality, reliability, and performance of our G-11 product. The certification process can seem overwhelming at first, but it’s essential for the growth and credibility of small wind. It took a lot of work from our team, but the real reward is seeing our customers embrace our products as a proven solution in the UK’s transition to cleaner and greener energy.”
Caldow also notes that around half of Ryse Energy’s new enquiries for the G-11 come from customers seeking to combine small wind with an existing solar PV system to ensure maximum energy generation year-round.
Small-scale wind could be a game changer
Small wind technology has a number of use cases, and can provide a useful tool where traditional wind turbines cannot usually be installed.
A trial of one such small wind technology is currently underway at Edinburgh airport, where German engineering firm Bosch is teaming up with Scottish green tech developer Katrick Technologies on a new form of wind energy generation.
The 18-month trial will see prototype wind “panels” installed around the airport, which capture energy as low-level winds pass through them. Unlike traditional wind turbines, these panels are not tall enough to pose a risk to aircraft, eliminating the current barrier to wind installations at airports. Each of the hexagonal panels has a rated capacity of 1kW, and features individual channelling ducts which work independently from each other to maximise energy capture.