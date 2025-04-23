News
Regulation, Heat, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 23, 2025

New standards for smart applicances aim for energy bill savings

By Kit Million Ross
a smart meter on a kitchen sideboard
The new rules could come in as soon as next year. Image: Solar Media.

The UK government is bringing in new rules for smart appliances to help energy consumers save money.

The new legislation, which is being brought in as part of the government’s Plan For Change, will require new heat pumps and other electric heating appliances to be sold with smart functionality to respond to price signals and use electricity when it is cheapest, such as overnight. These rules will apply to hydronic heat pumps, storage heaters, heat batteries, standalone direct electric hot water cylinders, hot water heat pumps and hybrid heat pumps, all up to a thermal capacity of 45kW.

Additionally, the rules will require that EV smart charge points, heat pumps and home battery energy storage systems must be able to work across different tariffs, ensuring that devices are not locked to one supplier and thus consumers are not locked into one plan. The government says that this will deliver savings by encouraging competition among suppliers and ensuring that customers can shop around for the best deal.

Furthermore, the government is bringing in new cybersecurity standards for smart appliances to protect consumers and their data from cybercriminals, which have previously threatened smart energy infrastructure in a number of nations.

Subject to parliamentary approval, this legislation will be brought forward next year. Following this, manufacturers will be subject to a 20-month grace period to allow them to update production in line with the new standards before the rules are enforced.

Statistics from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) have suggested that measures like these, which would cut energy demand at peak times, could help lower the amount of new electricity infrastructure that needs to be built. DESNZ has suggested that this could save the government between £40-50 billion between now and 2050, savings that could be passed onto billpayers.

Commenting on the new proposed legislation, energy minister Michael Shanks said the government wants to make it easier for consumers to access smart off-peak tariffs. He added that the new legislation brings: “a common-sense approach to smart appliances by ensuring different brands and models can operate across different energy suppliers, allowing consumers to shop around for the best deals.”

One part of a much larger Plan for Change

This new legislation forms part of the UK government’s Plan For Change, a multi-pronged policy designed to decarbonise the UK and stimulate the economy.

Earlier this month, the Department for Transport invested nearly £38 million to bring 319 electric buses to England’s roads by spring 2027. Funding has been allocated to 12 local authorities across the country, with the government adding that every pound of government funding will be matched by at least £3 of private investment.

Meanwhile, another part of the Plan for Change involves tackling the UK’s growing green skills gap. Just weeks ago, energy secretary Ed Miliband told a forum of industry leaders, unions and trade bodies that the government will work with them to build a “clean power army” to enable targets for clean power by 2030 to be hit. This involves creating jobs in a number of key areas as well as pushing forward with the government’s Regional Skills Pilot.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, ev charging, market, policy, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
National Grid substation Greenlink

Greenlink Interconnector begins operations, delay to North-South interconnector threatens clean power targets

a 3d render of ev charger units

ADS-TEC secures order for 300kW fast-chargers in Belgium

wind turbines at sunrise

Decade of blocked onshore wind cost economy £900 million

a smart meter on a kitchen sideboard

New standards for smart applicances aim for energy bill savings

wind turbines in a wide open field

UKPN day-ahead flexibility market delivers 4.4GWh one year

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.