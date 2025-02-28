News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 28, 2025

NGED launches self-service tool for moving electricity supplies

By Kit Million Ross
an NGED engineer works in his van
NGED states applications can take as little as 15 minutes. Image: NGED.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) customers will now be able to more easily apply to move their electricity supply and meter thanks to a new online tool.

The new self-service tool will allow customers who need to move their electricity supply and meter during building, renovation or demolition work to apply online for a permit to do so in less than 15 minutes. Users will be able to upload documents and photos to support their application and will be able to track the progress of their application once it has been submitted. Clients using the tool will also have opportunities to speak to a planner and ask questions about the application process.

Once the application has been received, NGED will check to find out if moving the location of the electricity supply will require access to neighbor’s land to carry out the work and if so, they will gain the relevant permissions.

Amanda LeBrocq, NGED’s director of connections, said: “This new self-service tool will speed up the connections journey for customers and reduce our response times considerably.

“It will enable them to find information about the meter-moving process more easily and will deliver a more efficient service for customers overall.”

NGED works with Octopus, launches DFES

As well as introducing other online tools for customers seeking to install EV chargers at home or connect heat pumps or solar panels on their property, NGED has been working to improve the future of the grid.

Last month, NGED published its Distribution Future Energy Scenarios (DFES), a series of predictions and recommendations that lay out the how it expects demand and generation to grow up until 2050. The predictions were built on data secured in partnership with market analyst Regen, and NGED states that the DFES will allow it “to understand the significant impact that the growth in low carbon technologies, generation and storage will have on our network.”

Meanwhile, the end of 2024 saw NGED join forces with the UK’s largest energy supplier Octopus Energy and other industry partners at an industry event in an effort to speed the grid connection process. NGED has been collaborating with Octopus Energy and Octopus’s technology partner Voltquant to develop an AI tool for testing grid connectivity solutions.

Voltquant’s AI tool uses a large language model to evaluate the potential success of solutions to grid connection delays. The tool identified several key issues in the grid connections space, including managing risk and difficulties in accessing data, and the future work of the industry partners at the event will focus on addressing these challenges.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
Energy Usage, National Grid, National Grid Electricity Distribution, network, nged, policy, Supply
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a boat on the sea with wind turbines behind

ScottishPower and Stillstrom research electric ships for offshore wind operations

Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

LionLink interconnector project chooses Walberswick as preferred landfall location

DSO-flex-1 (1)

How we can supercharge the UK’s energy storage future

an overhead view of machinery

Volklec teams up with FEB for tech and knowledge transfer

a smoke stack in the far distance at sunset

CCC releases seventh carbon budget

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.