NIBE partners with Ziegler for enhanced delivery

Europe’s leading heat pump manufacturer has partnered with a top global logistics provider to improve deliveries in the UK.
NIBE Energy Systems has joined forces with the Ziegler Group, and will now be operating its UK deliveries from Ziegler’s new distribution centre in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex. Zeigler notes that it has implemented several measures to decrease the firm’s carbon emissions, including the use of digital supply chain management solutions to improve efficiency and a recent switch to zero-emission vehicles.
Paul Smith, MD for NIBE, said: “We are delighted to partner with Ziegler. Ensuring the safe and ‘on time’ passage of our heat pumps and supporting equipment is essential to business growth and the satisfaction of our customers. As NIBE expands its offering and routes to market, we feel confident that Ziegler is the right delivery service provider to support our evolving requirements.”
Ziegler logistics manager Darrell Noble stated that the company is “thrilled” at the partnership, adding: “We will proudly manage NIBE’s UK supply chain, ensuring swift and efficient delivery of their innovative products to customers. We’re also delighted to be partnering with a sustainability focused business, reflected in our own efforts in supporting environmental change.”
Heat pump market warming up in the UK
The UK heat pump market has been growing in recent months, with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) revealing in August that the UK had surpassed 250,000 certified heat pump installations.
A major part of the success of the heat pump sector in the UK is the UK government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), which offers up to £7,500 of funding for households seeking to install a home heat pump. Energy regulator Ofgem’s annual report on the BUS, released in August, showed that 23,875 BUS vouchers had been redeemed between the scheme’s launch and the end of March 2024.
This adds up to a total of £138.9 million paid by the government to support the uptake of home heat pumps. July 2024 saw the second-best month for BUS applications since the 2022 scheme launch, with 3,047 applications made for the scheme.
Earlier this month, the secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband, announced that Ofgem had been granted permission to over-allocate vouchers for the BUS by up to £50 million in this financial year in an effort to ensure enough vouchers will be available to anyone keen to apply.