First North American utility company to license UK’s Kraken customer platform

Saint John Energy (SJE), a Canadian municipal utility company, will move all of its residential and business customers onto Kraken’s platform for customer service, billing, optimisation and asset management.
Kraken is a utility software-as-a-service provider and is part of UK-based Octopus Energy Group. SJE will be Kraken’s first partner in the North American energy market to license the platform.
Using the end-to-end customer service platform, SJE will create new green energy-focused services, deliver customer care and manage its distribution network. In 2019, SJE became the ‘world’s first’ utility to use a Tesla Megapack to store power, cut emissions and reduce grid strain.
As the utility aims for net zero, Kraken’s management platform will enable SJE to meet residents’ energy needs and alleviate grid constraints as renewable generation and customer low-carbon technologies come online.
Kraken has become the ‘fastest-growing energy software in the UK’. The platform connects the energy supply chain, enabling the rollout of smart energy products and ensuring smooth integration of assets like wind farms, solar and batteries.
Ryan Mitchell, president and CEO of Saint John Energy, said the utility is “proud and excited” to partner with Kraken.
“Implementing its solutions will give our customers more information and control over their energy needs, and will allow Saint John Energy to pursue more innovative solutions in clean energy and the transition to net zero.”
Kraken currently serves about 54 million utility customers worldwide, managing around 155,000 domestic devices, which, according to the company, total over 38GW of contracted power. Its first US deal was made last year with Texas-based energy asset manager Tenaska.
Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy Group, said, “Around the globe, Kraken partners with some of the most trusted energy brands to decentralise, decarbonise, and, above all, modernise the grid.
“Saint John Energy’s track record as an innovative early adopter makes this partnership a natural fit for us as we look to drive the energy transition worldwide. As our first utility and distribution partner in North America, we are excited to support Saint John Energy in bringing more affordable, reliable solutions to its customers in Canada.”