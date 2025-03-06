Nuvve earns State of New Mexico contract to bolster EV charging infrastructure

Nuvve Holding Corp, a group dedicated to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, has been awarded a contract by the State of New Mexico to support the adoption of EVs in the state.
According to the agreement, Nuvve will deploy its signature turnkey electrification solution to convert the state’s gas-powered buses, shuttles, and other vehicles into $450 million (£349 million) EV charging stations that will support the grid.
This will support New Mexico’s initiative for a Vehicles as a Service (VaaS) programme, which aims to facilitate fleet electrification, create V2G-capable fleets, and provide stationary battery storage and solar energy to reduce costs and improve grid resilience.
Nuvve confirmed the deal has been structured as a Statewide Price Agreement with the first project to be unveiled by the end of the second quarter of 2025.
“New Mexico’s commitment to decarbonisation and grid modernization aligns perfectly with Nuvve’s mission to integrate vehicle electrification with clean energy solutions while keeping the cost of energy equitable,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and founder of Nuvve.
“We are driving meaningful progress for communities statewide and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation while modernising the grid.”
Numerous V2X initiatives have been announced in recent months. For example, energy software firm Kaluza recently partnered with Wallbox to pilot EV V2X charging technology to customers in California, US.
Massachusetts, US, is also set to launch a two-year V2X trial to showcase the technology’s benefits for the state grid.
Global interest in V2X technology mounts
V2G, which is encompassed within V2X, is increasingly being viewed as a means to provide flexible energy storage while also facilitating the decarbonisation of the global transportation sector. This coupling of the sectors could also impact the public’s understanding of the electricity system and aid the energy transition by granting educational benefits.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) recently highlighted the technology’s benefits in reducing electricity bills, coinciding with Cornwall Insight’s findings that V2G could reduce UK EV driver electricity costs by around 70%.
Our sister publication, Energy-Storage.news, recently spoke with Charlie Walker, CEO and co-founder and Marc Sheldon, chief operating officer at RedEarth, a battery storage company based in Queensland, about V2G and V2X in Australia, in an article available to the site’s Premium subscribers.