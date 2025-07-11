NYSERDA makes $7 million EV infrastructure tech funding available

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has made available a total of $7 million (£5.17 million) in funding for projects working to advance EV charging tech across New York State.
State governor Kathy Hochul announced that $3 million had been awarded to the developers of three projects aiming to integrate EV charging efficiently into the energy grid, while also making a $4 million funding pot available to projects working to overcome data collection, transmission and operational challenges faced by utilities when managing EV charging.
The three awarded projects include a proposal from Voltpost, which was awarded $775,000 to develop lamppost EV charging in the New York City, Capital Region, and Hudson Valley areas, as well as an $867,000 award given to the Mobility House, which is developing a project to demonstrate how utility distribution capacity can be maximised with flexible interconnections to support electric school bus charging in Staten Island, New York City.
Weave Grid, Inc. was awarded around $1 million to use innovative software solutions and topology data to help control when best to activate managed EV charging in the Orange and Rockland Utilities service area to balance energy load and grid demands.
Furthermore, a call for proposals for access to a $4 million funding pool has now been opened, with proposals sought from researchers, developers and consultants who can develop or demonstrate technologies to solve some of the major challenges utilities face when integrating EVs into the electric grid. The call for proposals will remain open until 16 September 2025, and proposals must include behind-the-meter EV integrated solutions, including the transfer of bidirectional data, or studies on how these solutions may ease strain on the electric grid.
“New York is leading the way in building a smarter, more sustainable energy future,” Governor Hochul said. She added that innovation investments like this “are strengthening our clean energy infrastructure to meet the demands of tomorrow”.
The news follows an announcement last month that the Mercury Consortium – a group of utilities, aggregators, technology providers and manufacturers working together to ensure that growing demands on the US power grid from electrification can be met – had unveiled a set of preliminary technical requirements for EV chargers, alongside research non-profit the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). These draft guidelines, which are set to be finalised later this summer, are designed to ensure that EV chargers can respond to grid signals, support demand flexibility and give consumers more control over their energy use.
