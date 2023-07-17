NZTC offers up to £100,000 funding for 12 low-carbon tech companies

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has opened applications for its 2024 cohort of the TechX Accelerator programme offering up to £100,000 each to 12 low-carbon technology start-ups.
Now in its sixth year, the TechX programme offers a total of £1.2 million to be shared between 12 low-carbon start-ups from around the world specialising in technologies in a number of low-carbon areas including:
- Low carbon hydrogen
- Renewable power
- Decarbonised industrial heat
- Carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS)
- Alternative fuels and green chemicals
With backing from the programme’s strategic partners, bp, Equinor Ventures and ADNOC, the successful projects will gain access to expert mentors, technology development guidance as well as commercial support.
Opportunities for potential field trials and further investment will also be made available to the 12 start-ups.
The application deadline for the project is 1 October 2023.
“Start-ups stand poised as instrumental drivers in our journey towards achieving net zero. Our TechX Accelerator provides an environment where fledgling companies can unlock their full potential, spark novel concepts, and grow at an accelerated pace,” said Mark Anderson, chief acceleration officer and TechX Director.
“I look forward to welcoming our next round of pioneering companies, who will help NZTC unearth transformational technologies to enable clean and affordable energy.”
UK government minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, added: “Start-up companies play a fundamental role in driving innovation in the energy sector. The TechX Accelerator is a fantastic programme to help these companies in that delivery, and I encourage any start-up thinking of applying to put in an application.
“The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre to support sustainable economic growth in North East Scotland, and more than £2.4 billion to level up right across Scotland.”
The NZTC has supported a number of renewable projects including the £2 million collaborative Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) demonstrator project in the North of Scotland.