NZTC receives funding to support Hydrogen Backbone Link

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has been awarded £200,000 from the Scottish government to support the development of the Hydrogen Backbone Link.
The Hydrogen Backbone Link, a proposed purpose-built marine pipeline connecting Scotland to mainland Europe, could support Scotland’s ambition to become a powerhouse for green hydrogen production and exportation – but pace and investment is required.
With the NZTC now securing this funding, it can advance “critical research” to demonstrate the feasibility of such a link.
It is important to note that Scotland has established a target to have 25GW of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen production by 2045 and the link could bolster the UK’s own hydrogen prospects whilst also acting as a catalyst for Scottish hydrogen production in the late 2020s and early 2030s supporting the creation of a booming hydrogen economy. It could also be crucial in helping Scotland meet its green export ambition.
Other projects to be support via this funding include AquaVentus’s ‘AquaDuctus’ initiative, a GW-scale offshore hydrogen pipeline located in the German North Sea that aims to connect green hydrogen obtained offshore with the European mainland and the emerging onshore hydrogen infrastructure.
“Analysis from the International Energy Agency shows that Scotland has vast potential for green hydrogen production from offshore wind. At the same time, it’s widely recognised that Germany will have the greatest demand for low carbon hydrogen as Europe moves towards net zero,” said Martyn Tulloch, director of energy transition at NZTC.
“This funding marks a significant step forward in strengthening cross-border ties and will position Scotland and Germany at the heart of an integrated North Sea pipeline system.”