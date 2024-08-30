Octopus Electroverse becomes Europe’s largest EV charging platform

Electric vehicle (EV) charging platform Octopus Electroverse is officially Europe’s largest consumer charging platform, with almost 850,000 connected chargers.
Octopus Electroverse customers are able to access chargers from 950 charger brands in 40 European countries using a single app, with around 80% of available chargepoints accessible with one tap.
This announcement comes hot on the heels of ChargePlace Scotland’s integration into Octopus Electroverse, which added access to almost 2,900 EV chargers, representing the majority of chargers across Scotland. An additional partnership made with Evolt Charging at the same time added another 800+ Evolt chargers across the UK to the Electroverse app.
The Octopus Electroverse platform has seen a boom in users in recent months, with customer numbers soaring by 180% over the past 12 months.
Zoisa North-Bond of Octopus Electroverse said: “We created Electroverse with a clear mission: to make charging electric cars on-the-go as easy as possible. One card and one app – that’s all drivers need to access nearly 850,000 chargers.
“Our customers love the slick experience and features we’ve rolled out over the years – but we won’t stop here. We’re nearing the 1 million mark and have become the largest consumer electric car charging platform in Europe – and we’re geared up to rapidly accelerate this worldwide.”
Electroverse excites Europe
Octopus Electroverse’s status as the largest EV charger platform in Europe is unlikely to be a surprise for anyone who has tracked its progress in recent months and years.
The platform has brought several major players on board so far this year, including a deal with charge point operator (CPO) Believ, which added 1,400 new chargers to the system. A March 2024 agreement with courier and black cab firm Addison Lee now allows the company’s drivers to charge their vehicles at Electroverse chargepoints, a major boost for thousands of electric cab drivers.
Octopus Electroverse has also been working to aid grid balancing through its public charger network. In May, Octopus Energy announced that it was launching “Plunge Pricing” events for Electroverse customers, allowing them to charge their EVs at discounts of between 15% and 45% per kWh at times of high renewable energy generation and low energy demand.