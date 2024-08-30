News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 30, 2024

Octopus Electroverse becomes Europe’s largest EV charging platform

By Kit Million Ross
A person looks to their phone and card, both with the Octopus Electroverse logo on
The platform has seen users almost triple in the past year. Image: Octopus Electroverse

Electric vehicle (EV) charging platform Octopus Electroverse is officially Europe’s largest consumer charging platform, with almost 850,000 connected chargers.

Octopus Electroverse customers are able to access chargers from 950 charger brands in 40 European countries using a single app, with around 80% of available chargepoints accessible with one tap.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of ChargePlace Scotland’s integration into Octopus Electroverse, which added access to almost 2,900 EV chargers, representing the majority of chargers across Scotland. An additional partnership made with Evolt Charging at the same time added another 800+ Evolt chargers across the UK to the Electroverse app.

The Octopus Electroverse platform has seen a boom in users in recent months, with customer numbers soaring by 180% over the past 12 months.

Zoisa North-Bond of Octopus Electroverse said: “We created Electroverse with a clear mission: to make charging electric cars on-the-go as easy as possible. One card and one app – that’s all drivers need to access nearly 850,000 chargers.

“Our customers love the slick experience and features we’ve rolled out over the years – but we won’t stop here. We’re nearing the 1 million mark and have become the largest consumer electric car charging platform in Europe – and we’re geared up to rapidly accelerate this worldwide.”

Electroverse excites Europe

Octopus Electroverse’s status as the largest EV charger platform in Europe is unlikely to be a surprise for anyone who has tracked its progress in recent months and years.

The platform has brought several major players on board so far this year, including a deal with charge point operator (CPO) Believ, which added 1,400 new chargers to the system. A March 2024 agreement with courier and black cab firm Addison Lee now allows the company’s drivers to charge their vehicles at Electroverse chargepoints, a major boost for thousands of electric cab drivers.

Octopus Electroverse has also been working to aid grid balancing through its public charger network. In May, Octopus Energy announced that it was launching “Plunge Pricing” events for Electroverse customers, allowing them to charge their EVs at discounts of between 15% and 45% per kWh at times of high renewable energy generation and low energy demand.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, octopus electroverse
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Freasdail Wind Farm - an 11-turbine 22.5MW project on the Kintyre Peninsula.

Kintyre wind farm promises £55m boost to local economy

an electricity pylon shot from a low angle

Mua Group lands £100 million debt funding

Port of Barry Image ABP (Dave Powell Ltd)

ABP, px Group reveal plans for a green energy hub at the Port of Barry

MP Miatta Fahnbulleh being sworn into the House of Commons

Minister for Energy Consumers urges energy suppliers to help consumers in debt

An under shot of a pylon

Energy price cap sees 10% rise, following consecutive decreases

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.