Octopus Electroverse & GWM ORA celebrate Clean Air Day 2024 with sustainable summer road trip

EV manufacturer GWM ORA and renewable energy company Octopus Energy’s public charging arm, Octopus Electroverse, have teamed up to launch a scenic charging guide dedicated to the South of England. The guide aims to promote sustainable travel and showcase the growing EV chargepoint network in the South.
The route spans 433 miles, taking in the most picturesque spots in the South of England. Beginning in the capital, it highlights five picturesque charging locations in Kent, where drivers can stretch their legs and take in seaside views, farm shops and even old-school arcades while their vehicles recharge for the next stint of their journey. The combined driving time of the route is around 10 hours.
Toby Marshall, GWM ORA UK’s managing director, said: “It is so important to shine a positive light on the work that’s being done within the automotive industry to create a greener, healthier and more sustainable environment for all. I believe that now more than ever, consumers are empowered to make that greener choice a reality with the recent advances in electric vehicle technology, charging infrastructure and accessibly priced vehicles like the ORA 03.”
Timed to coincide with Clean Air Day 2024, the guide hopes to highlight the benefits of EV travel and help drivers make the most of their time at chargepoints.
It comes at a time when EV disinformation is rife, with detractors making much of the perceived flaw of slow charge times, despite ultra-rapid public chargepoints being capable of boosting EV range to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.
Wider EV infrastructure has been the source of much debate in the UK, with Chargepoint Operator (CPO) Believ warning of stalling installation rates with many local authorities falling behind government targets. Geographically, there’s also evidence of inequality; Greater London has by far the largest concentration of chargepoints in the UK with 20,046, followed by the South East with 7,879 and Scotland with 5,484, according to Zapmap.
But, despite the naysayers, the UK’s EV readiness is advancing rapidly. As of the end of May 2024, Zapmap claims there were 62,536 EV chargepoints across the UK, which represents a 43% increase year-on-year, with 18,910 installed since May 2023. Compare that to the 33% rise in the previous 12-month period, and it is a clear sign that the UK’s EV provisioning is heading in the right direction.
It indicates the public’s generally positive feelings towards EV vehicle adoption and a market that is set to ramp up considerably both in EV sales and EV infrastructure growth over the next 2-3 years. New entrant to the UK market GWM ORA claims there are now 1,500 of its quirky ORA 03s on UK roads, while Octopus Electroverse’s UK network consists of over 600 providers.