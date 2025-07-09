Octopus Electroverse hits million-charger milestone

Octopus Electroverse, the EV charging platform of the UK’s largest energy supplier Octopus Energy, has hit a significant milestone as it now hosts over one million EV chargers on its network.
Since Octopus Electroverse launched in 2020, it has grown rapidly, thanks to a number of deals to bring smaller networks of EV chargers onto its platform. In December of last year, UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s integrated the over 560 ultra-rapid EV chargers available at its stores under the Smart Charge service into the Electroverse platform. This integration followed similar deals with ChargePlace Scotland, which brought a total of 2,900 EV chargers onto the Electroverse platform, representing the majority of Scottish EV provision at that time, as well as a deal in July with chargepoint operator (CPO) Believ, which added 1,400 new chargepoints to Electroverse. Octopus Electroverse claims that over 500 new EV chargers are added to its network each day.
In August 2024, Octopus Electroverse announced that it had officially become Europe’s largest consumer charging platform, with almost 850,000 connected chargers available from 950 charger brands in 40 European countries at that time. The company states that Electroverse customers can use the platform on eight out of ten public EV chargepoints across Europe.
As well as dominating the charging infrastructure in Europe, Octopus Electroverse also has chargepoints spread across Asia as part of its network, including in Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, and India, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Ethiopia, Canada, the United States, Colombia, and even the island of Tahiti, French Polynesia.
The Electroverse platform was created in an effort to make public EV charging simpler to access by allowing chargepoints from multiple operators to be accessed on a single platform – a strategy which Octopus Electroverse refers to as “one card, one app”. Matt Davies, director of Electroverse, said that the company wanted to “strip the hassle out of EV charging”, adding: “As the UK and global network grows, so does driver confidence, and it’s fantastic to help even more people make the switch to electric with ease.”
Lilian Greenwood, minister for the future of roads at the Department for Transport, agreed, noting: “We want drivers to have the confidence of always being close to a chargepoint, and it’s great to see British firm Octopus reach this significant milestone”.
