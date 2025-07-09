News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 9, 2025

Octopus Electroverse hits million-charger milestone

By Kit Million Ross
a hand holds a smartphone and a small card, both bearing the Octopus Electroverse logo, with an electric car plugged in to charge in the background
The Electroverse platform was created in an effort to make public EV charging simpler to access by allowing chargepoints from multiple operators to be accessed on a single platform. Image: Octopus Electroverse.

Octopus Electroverse, the EV charging platform of the UK’s largest energy supplier Octopus Energy, has hit a significant milestone as it now hosts over one million EV chargers on its network.

Since Octopus Electroverse launched in 2020, it has grown rapidly, thanks to a number of deals to bring smaller networks of EV chargers onto its platform. In December of last year, UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s integrated the over 560 ultra-rapid EV chargers available at its stores under the Smart Charge service into the Electroverse platform. This integration followed similar deals with ChargePlace Scotland, which brought a total of 2,900 EV chargers onto the Electroverse platform, representing the majority of Scottish EV provision at that time, as well as a deal in July with chargepoint operator (CPO) Believ, which added 1,400 new chargepoints to Electroverse. Octopus Electroverse claims that over 500 new EV chargers are added to its network each day.

In August 2024, Octopus Electroverse announced that it had officially become Europe’s largest consumer charging platform, with almost 850,000 connected chargers available from 950 charger brands in 40 European countries at that time. The company states that Electroverse customers can use the platform on eight out of ten public EV chargepoints across Europe.

As well as dominating the charging infrastructure in Europe, Octopus Electroverse also has chargepoints spread across Asia as part of its network, including in Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, and India, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Ethiopia, Canada, the United States, Colombia, and even the island of Tahiti, French Polynesia.

The Electroverse platform was created in an effort to make public EV charging simpler to access by allowing chargepoints from multiple operators to be accessed on a single platform – a strategy which Octopus Electroverse refers to as “one card, one app”. Matt Davies, director of Electroverse, said that the company wanted to “strip the hassle out of EV charging”, adding: “As the UK and global network grows, so does driver confidence, and it’s fantastic to help even more people make the switch to electric with ease.”

Lilian Greenwood, minister for the future of roads at the Department for Transport, agreed, noting: “We want drivers to have the confidence of always being close to a chargepoint, and it’s great to see British firm Octopus reach this significant milestone”.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, electric vehicles, ev, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, market, octopus electroverse, octopus energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
an ev plugged into a charger

E.ON Next launches pilot for no upfront cost EV chargers

a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

Screenshot 2025-07-03 172805

V2G in Australia: Ausgrid’s breakthrough in vehicle-to-grid technology

The Clean Power 2030 Summits.

‘The skills are immutable’: Plugging the UK’s green energy skills gap

a hand, lit by red light, plugs a car into an EV charger

Only 2% of property managers plan to install EV chargers, despite demand

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.