News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 20, 2024

Octopus Energy launches money-saving “plunge pricing” for EV charging

By Kit Million Ross
Person looks at phone with Octopus logo on
EV drivers will soon be able to access cheaper charging at one of Octopus Electroverse's 700,000 chargers. Image: Octopus Electroverse

UK electric vehicle (EV) drivers will soon be able to take advantage of cheaper public charging when green energy is abundant, as energy supplier Octopus Electroverse launches “Plunge Pricing”.

These “Plunge Pricing” events take place when there is a high supply of cheap renewable power to the grid, coupled with low demand. EV drivers will receive discounts of between 15% and 45% per kWh for charging their cars at these times. According to Octopus Electroverse, which operates over 700,000 chargers in the UK and Europe, “Plunge Pricing” could save EV drivers up to £250 a year using this new service.

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “This is a massive milestone: for the first time, drivers can power up and pay less on the public charging network when green energy’s abundant. It isn’t your average discount—it’s revolutionising public charging and something that could never be done with petrol. We’re geared up to work with more chargepoint brands so we can bring this to even more people.”

Charging ahead

Octopus Energy, which was recently declared the UK’s largest electricity supplier just eight years after entering the market, has major ambitions regarding the role of EVs in a modernised grid.

Intelligent Octopus Go, Octopus Energy’s EV tariff, now manages a cumulative 1GW of EV batteries. Through this tariff, 150,000 EV batteries are combined to form virtual power plants (VPPs), which allows customers to automatically shift their EV charging to cheaper and greener times of day, saving them money and providing the grid with much-needed flexibility at times of low demand.

In February, Octopus Energy launched the first mass-market vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tariff in the UK, providing free charging to its EV customers. While the tariff, named Octopus Power Pack, is currently in beta, the company claims it could save the average EV driver £850 each year in charging costs.

Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, octopus, octopus electric vehicles, octopus electroverse, octopus energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

a woman looks at a smart meter

EDF launches weekly energy price forecasting tool

Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy.

How second life batteries could ignite the energy transition 

1PylonAssetMaintenanceH (1)

‘A return to the Wild West’: energy industry weighs in on Ofgem’s BAT consultation

PAC raised serious concerns around skills professionals in senior positions. Image: Pxhexe.

PAC: ‘UK lacks the necessary skills to deliver major infrastructure’

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.