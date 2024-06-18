News
June 18, 2024

Octopus Energy, Tesla partner to help customers unlock cheaper energy bills

By George Heynes
A snapshot of the UK energy storage space
The partnership will enable customers to shift demand flexibly and unlock cheaper bills. Image: Tesla.

Energy supplier Octopus Energy has partnered with battery giant Tesla to integrate its Powerwall technology into the Kraken platform. This will enable customers to shift demand flexibly and unlock cheaper bills.

According to Octopus Energy, Powerwall customers can maximise their earnings by drawing cheap, clean energy from the grid when it is most abundant and then unloading onto the grid at peak times. This is fully automated using Octopus’ proprietary platform Kraken.

Tesla’s Powerwall is a battery that stores energy, detects outages and automatically becomes your home’s energy source when the grid goes down. When coupled with other renewable energy generation sources like solar PV, it can create a self-sustaining home while reducing energy costs.

This is the principle of the new partnership. For instance, customers can access a range of smart tariffs provided by Octopus, such as the ‘Intelligent Octopus Tariff’. This tariff offers the same rate for importing and exporting electricity, with a 21-hour window costing 10% less than Octopus Energy’s standard variable ‘Flexible Octopus’ tariff and a three-hour peak window from 4-7pm.

In addition to the integration, Octopus Energy is now certified to install the Tesla Powerwall in Spain and the UK. The solar-powered home batteries will be installed by Octopus’ services arm.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product and marketing officer at Octopus Energy, said: “Two energy tech giants are coming together to get the most out of clean tech in people’s homes. Now that Powerwall is integrated into Kraken, it will pass on further savings for customers while helping to balance the grid.”

