News
Networks, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 8, 2024

Octopus Energy’s discounted offshore wind tariff generates savings of up to £400

By Molly Green
Octopus has stakes in three offshore wind farms in the UK, including Lincs, Hornsea One and Walney Extension. Image: Octopus Energy.

Octopus Energy has revealed that users of its offshore wind tariff, based in Lincolnshire, have saved up to £400 in the offer’s first year.

The ‘Fan Club’ tariff, offered to Octopus customers overlooking offshore wind turbines between Grimsby and Skegness, grants a 50% discount on electricity bills if customers use energy at times when the turbines are generating power.

The utility’s app notifies customers when local offshore wind turbines are active and rewards them for scheduling energy-intensive activities for these periods. In the year since the tariff launched, customers have saved an average of £200 by engaging with the scheme, with the top 5% involved saving almost £400 yearly.

Although this is Octopus Energy’s first-ever offshore wind tariff, the utility offers the Fan Club tariff in three onshore wind locations: Market Weighton and Halifax in Yorkshire and Caerphilly in Wales. 

According to the company, since it launched the tariff, it has received over 36,000 requests for the scheme to run in various other communities across the UK.

The UK currently has about 1,4GW installed offshore wind capacity, which it is set to quadruple by 2030. However, grid constraints mean that when winds are high the electricity system operator pays wind power plants to come offline in order to prevent oversupply.

Although battery energy storage systems (BESS) offer one alternative, storing the excess energy and preventing curtailment, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) also emphasises the importance of demand-side flexibility. Competitive tariffs like the Fan Club mean that customers can save on bills while supporting the electricity grid.

Octopus has stakes in three offshore wind farms in the UK, including Lincs, Hornsea One and Walney Extension.

CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, the generator arm of the electricity provider, Zoisa North-Bond, said the success of the tariff “shows us what the future of energy can look like”.

North-Bond added: “By incentivising people to use energy when wind power is abundant locally, we can put money back into customers’ pockets. Our offshore ‘Fan Club’ is proof that clean, green energy isn’t just good for the planet, it’s good for your bills too.”

Flexible power for a clean energy system

Trade group the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) recently published a report ‘Demanding More’, that stated a lack of understanding of demand side flexibility is a threat to net zero.

ADE agrees with NESO’s Clean Power 2030 (CP30) report that states the clean energy target will only be achieved with “bold action and sustained momentum” and that demand side flexibility should be “considered on the same level as areas such as network build and new technology investment”.

Sarah Honan, head of policy at the ADE, added: “NESO must use its immense power and influence over national infrastructure to rewrite this narrative, and ensure that change is executed, so that Clean Power by 2030 becomes a true possibility.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
demand side flexibility, Fan Club, octopus energy, Octopus Energy Generation, offshore wind tariff, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Windpark-Gwynt-y-Mor-02A

Irish government approves offshore wind auction terms and conditions

NESO CP30

An “immensely helpful milestone”: NESO’s route to Clean Power 2030

a hand adjusts the temperature on a smart digital thermostat

New trial for flat-price energy tariff to boost electrification

SWNS_VW_CHARGING_48-scaled

Ensuring a successful switch to electric vehicles

a colourful electricity unit with wires coming out

SSEN trials battery tech for emergency supply

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.