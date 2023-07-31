Octopus EV looks to unlock second-hand EV market

Octopus Electric Vehicles (EV), part of Octopus Energy Group, has launched a second-hand salary sacrifice scheme for EVs.
The ‘Nearly New’ leasing offers allows consumers to purchase second-hand (less than two-years old) EVs for considerably reduced costs.
By offering cheaper alternatives to buying new EVs, the company is hoping to make driving electric more accessible.
Alongside, poor chargepoint experience, the cost of EVs has been numerously highlighted as one of the main deterrent for potential EV drivers.
Under this new scheme drivers can pay an estimated £300 to access a second-hand EV (such as the Renault Zoe or Peugeot e-208) as well as fuel, insurance and maintenance costs.
In a similar structure as cycle-to-work, the salary sacrifice scheme allows drivers to save between 30% and 40% per month by paying through their gross salary.
Octopus EV has advertised the scheme as an ‘all-in-one’ service providing use of an EV, charger and discounted tariff.
“Used cars make up more than 4 out of 5 car sales in the UK, and so to reach net zero transport, we need to build a strong second hand market for electric cars. As with all tech, the early models are expensive but with a growing fleet of second hand cars, you can now run one of these high tech, green, fun cars for half the price of an old school gas guzzler,” said Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus EV.
“Leasing for EVs is an attractive option for people looking to go electric, allowing drivers to switch to the latest tech every few years and take advantage of low fuel costs. Very few of our drivers ever look back, and now going electric is even more affordable, opening it up to more drivers that may not have previously considered it.”