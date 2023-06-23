Off-peak kerbside EV charging costs drop by 10% in one month, says AA

The AA has revealed that off-peak slow kerbside electric vehicle (EV) charging in residential streets has dropped more than 10% in the past month to 33p/kWh.
According to the May 2023 AA EV Recharge Report, peak slow charging has also dropped by more than a quarter from 72p to 53p.
A reduction in the cost of kerbside EV charging is a positive for many within the industry. Previously, many had highlighted that with the introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee, home charging became significantly cheaper than public charging.
This caused issues when considering a “just transition” with this causing further EV charging disparity in the UK with those that are able to afford a driveway able to benefit from cheaper charging rates.
But with AA declaring that slow kerbside charging rates are now beginning to drop, this is a major boost for the industry and could well support the greater adoption of EVs on UK roads.
“Drivers without a driveway looking to switch to an EV will be happy to see off-peak kerbside charging now cheaper than the Energy Price Guarantee. This means they will feel some of the benefit EV owners with dedicated off-street parking have,” said Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA.
“While the vast majority of EV charging is carried out at home, for those travelling further afield the rise in prices for faster charging has damped the good news. We hope this is a minor blip as electricity prices are predicted to fall later this year. Savvy EV drivers heading on a summer road trip should plan their charging stops at cheaper locations or time their journey so they can take advantage of off-peak rates.
“This only highlights why reducing VAT on public charging from 20% to 5% is so crucial in helping more people switch to electric cars. The Chancellor can deliver some positive and popular news at the budget, and we urge him to do so.”
The number of EVs on UK roads has continued to surge with the latest data from New Automotive having shown that EV sales experienced a 60% year-on-year increase, growing to make up 16% of the market. This market share is set to rise as, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), there were 1.1 million EVs on UK roads in April 2023, a figure that is since expected to have grown to 1.2 million.