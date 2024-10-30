News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 30, 2024

Offshore renewables supply chain mentoring programme opens for North East Scotland

By Kit Million Ross
wind farm over the sea
The programme offers mentoring support to companies in the offshore energy sector. Image: Nicholas Doherty via Unsplash.

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE) has launched its fifth Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) supply chain mentoring programme.

The programme is exclusively open to companies in the North East of Scotland, and this round will see up to ten established companies in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray selected to take part. The F4OR plan supports energy supply chain businesses to move into the offshore renewable energy sector, through mentoring and financial support lasting an average of 18 months.

Companies applying to join the programme undergo an evaluation process that examines their health and safety standards, environmental sustainability practices, project management capabilities and financial stability, as well as their applicability to the renewable energy market. According to the ORE, companies who have previously completed the programme report an average 28% increase in turnover.

The Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd) has committed £150,000 in funding support to this fifth round of F4OR, having previously supported the second, third and fourth rounds of F4OR.

Davood Sabaei, F4OR programme manager at ORE Catapult, said: We are pleased to again partner with ETZ Ltd for the F4OR programme which has supported 75 North East Scotland companies to date. Working together, we can progress our shared ambition to support the clean energy transition, boost the local energy supply chain, and accelerate the growth in offshore renewable energy.”

Freda Miller, supply chain programme manager at ETZ Ltd, added: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with ORE Catapult and are delighted to fund the next cohort of F4OR companies in the North East of Scotland. The programme plays an important part in the energy transition initiatives that ETZ Ltd deliver.”

Aleksandra Jurczak, head of strategic marketing at Maritime Developments, a firm previously supported by the programme, said: “I would encourage companies committed to a future in the renewables sector to consider applying for the F4OR programme – we’ve found the experience immensely rewarding.”

The move away from oil and gas is not just of concern for environmental reasons, but also economic ones. Statistics from thinktank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), revealed that the UK’s failure to fully transition away from oil and gas cost the average consumer £1,750 in rising energy bills in 2022.

More recently, the Energy Crisis Commission (ECC) found that the UK needs to urgently hasten its transition to low-carbon energy in order to avoid the a future energy crisis, with the UK’s reliance on imported gas leaving the nation vulnerable to price spikes.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, Energy Usage, etz limited, ore, ORE Catapult, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white man stands on a beach

Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm’s connection infrastructure awarded NSIP status

Anesco_battery_storage_units_2_-_credit_Anesco_-1024x556-1

Cornwall Insight forecasts battery revenue rebound in 2026

garn-fach

Current± roundup: top stories of the week

L-R: Anthony Albanese and Keir Starmer walk next to eachother

Australia and UK foster renewable energy cooperation

a white middle aged man in a black tshirt sits centre frame, with a woman out of focus behind him

UK government gains £1.5 billion in profit from Octopus-Bulb deal

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.