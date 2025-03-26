News
Tech, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 26, 2025

Offshore Wind Growth Partnership names first recipients of its manufacturing support scheme

By Molly Green
The MFSP provides matched funding to enable early-stage investment and reduce risk for UK manufacturers of key offshore wind components, equipment, and systems. Image: Pexels.

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has revealed the recipients of its £1.4 million Manufacturing Facility Support Programme (MFSP).

Split into amounts of up to £500,000, the funding has been awarded to ARC Marine, DFS Composites, Global Energy Nigg, a Venterra Group Company and W3G Marine to develop new manufacturing facilities or expand existing ones. 

The MFSP provides matched funding to enable early-stage investment and reduce risk for UK manufacturers of key offshore wind components, equipment, and systems.

It targets pre-investment activities that will enable manufacturing projects to unlock larger capital investment from other sources.

This is intended to address the manufacturing priorities outlined in the Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan, reinforcing the UK’s position as a global leader in offshore wind manufacturing.

OWGP programme manager Claire Canning said the scheme will “prove vital” for enabling early-stage investment.

The Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan was published by the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), Renewable UK, and the Crown Estates of the UK and Scotland in April 2024.

It set out a way to triple offshore wind manufacturing capacity over the next ten years, citing that each large offshore wind farm adds £2-3 billion to the economy as rationale.

RenewableUK said that the UK has “the second largest global pipeline of offshore wind projects at all stages of development at nearly 100GW,” more than six times its current capacity.

UK offshore wind expansion

Establishing domestic parts manufacturing will support the projected growth of the UK’s offshore wind fleet. At the beginning of this month, prime minister Keir Starmer announced that the UK and Ireland will create a new data-sharing arrangement to help facilitate more offshore wind development in the Celtic Sea.

As part of this, the sea basin will be mapped to enable the development of better subsea interconnectors between the two nations, cutting red tape to increase the amount of offshore wind development in the Celtic Sea.

Further, the employment opportunities opened by domestic manufacturing (the growth plan says it could create an additional 10,000 jobs a year between now and 2035) can support the just transition in the North Sea.

The government has committed to ending new licenses to explore new fields, including all new seaward exploration and production licences to search for and extract new oil and gas resources in the UK. The move is criticised for causing job losses, but the government is at pains to demonstrate that a just transition will create “tens of thousands” of new jobs.

It is consulting on how to handle the North Sea transition and recently published findings of a feasibility study exploring options for the industrial future of the Grangemouth oil refinery.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit

1 July 2025
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, London, UK
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

30 September 2025
Seattle, USA
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, manufacturing, north sea, offshore wind, offshore wind growth partnership, owgp, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
ripple-energy-coop-access

Ripple Energy enters administration

a pylon at dawn

EirGrid secures planning permission for Kildare-Meath project

a pylon at sunset

Ofgem fast-tracks £4 billion investment to speed electricity expansion

solar-energy-5622969_1280

First Great British Energy project delivers rooftop solar PV

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem launches SIF Round 5 challenges

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.