News
Networks, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 2, 2023

Offshore wind transmission ownership grants investors steady long-term returns

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Getty.
So far the OFTO regime has brought investment for 24 assets during its 11 years of operation with several more in process. Image: Getty.

Ofgem has called to prospective investors to bid for £7 billion worth of offshore transmission assets that will be auctioned in two bidding rounds in 2024 and 2025.

If targets are met, the estimated ten Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) assets are set to provide guaranteed returns for 25 years.

Each OFTO comprises prebuilt transmission connections for offshore wind farms.

So far the OFTO regime has brought investment for 24 assets during its 11 years of operation with several more in process.

The energy regulator has said that over the next two years there will be a surge in OFTOs coming to market as the government draws closer to its 2030 target of increasing offshore wind generation fivefold to 50GW.

“OFTOs are an important part of a multi-billion-pound investment Ofgem is facilitating through its regulation of energy networks. They deliver on energy security and affordability for Britain’s consumers by reducing our reliance on expensive imported fossil fuels. They offer investors attractive index-linked steady returns for 25 years,” said Akshay Kaul, Ofgem interim director, infrastructure and security of supply group.

“Britain already has the highest offshore wind deployment in Europe, and the second highest in the world. With the government’s target of 50GW of offshore wind generation by 2030, there is still huge potential for investors to get in early and be part of an industry that’s set for huge worldwide growth.”

He added: “Investors can also rest assured that Ofgem is ensuring through regulatory reform such as our ASTI (Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment), Holistic Network Design (HND) and Connections reforms that the necessary onshore infrastructure will be in place.”

Tags
offshore wind, offshore wind transmission owner, ofgem, ofto
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Image: Getty.

Offshore wind transmission ownership grants investors steady long-term returns

ESO introduces targeted support to speed up grid connections. Image: Getty

ESO introduces targeted support to speed up grid connections

Image: Getty.

National Grid plans for new electricity power line opens for public consultation

big-ben - pixabay

83% of energy vouchers used as deadline countdown begins

Hutchison Ports targets net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions for three UK ports. Image: Hutchinson Ports.

Hutchison Ports targets net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 for three UK ports

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.