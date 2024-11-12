News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 12, 2024

Ofgem approves three interconnectors and Great Britain’s first Offshore Hybrid Assets

By Molly Green
The projects will capitalise on Britain’s wind generation capacity, creating channels for export at times of energy surplus and import when domestic supply is limited. Image: National Grid.

Ofgem has today (12 November) approved five new undersea energy connectors, including two projects that will create Great Britain’s “first ever” Offshore Hybrid Assets (OHAs).

Three of the greenlit projects are interconnectors that will support Great Britain’s aim of becoming a net exporter of energy by 2030. They are:

  • The Tarchon Energy interconnector, 610km subsea cable running between East Anglia and Niederlangen in Germany, that would deliver up to 1.4GW of electricity capacity.
  • Mares Connect, a 190km subsea cable between Bodelwyddan, North Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, which will deliver 0.75GW of additional electricity capacity.
  • LirlC, a 142km subsea interconnector between Kilroot in Northern Ireland and Hunterston in Ayrshire, Scotland, delivering 0.7GW of additional capacity.

The projects will capitalise on Britain’s wind generation capacity, creating channels for export at times of energy surplus and import when domestic supply is limited.

The approved OHAs will transport wind generated at offshore wind farms into both the UK and European electricity grids, as well as provide interconnector capacity at other times. By combining both interconnection and offshore wind connection into a single asset, community and environmental impact are reduced, as are costs.

For both OHAs, Ofgem has approved the Initial Project Assessments which determine the needs case of new projects for British consumers.

The OHAs are:

  • LionLink, which will connect Dutch offshore wind farms to the Great British grid with an onshore landing point in Suffolk. It will provide up to 1.8GW of clean electricity to both countries, and is being developed with Dutch transmission system operator TenneT.
  • Nautilus will connect Belgian offshore wind generators to the British grid, coming ashore at the Isle of Grain in Kent and providing up to 1.4GW of offshore wind to each country through subsea electricity cables. It is developed with Belgian transmission operator, Elia.

All five of the projects are expected to be complete and operational by the end of 2032.

Akshay Kaul, director general for infrastructure at Ofgem, said: “We’ve carefully assessed all the proposed projects and only approved those ones which deliver for consumers in terms of value, viability and energy security.

“As we shift to a clean power system more reliant on intermittent wind and solar energy, these new connections will help harness the vast potential of the North Sea and play a key role in making our energy supply cheaper and less reliant on volatile foreign gas markets and associated price spikes.”

National Grid welcomes OHA approvals

National Grid has welcomed the approval of the hybrid interconnectors, which it says reflect the “same technological innovation required” to deliver the Viking Link Interconnector, National Grid’s project that is pegged to be the longest land and subsea interconnector in the world.

According to the distribution operator, the OHAs are set to deliver a combined £647 million in profits to customers over the first ten years of operations.

National Grid Ventures’ participation in the projects is conditional on a final investment decision which, among other things, will require an acceptable economic regulatory regime for the projects to go ahead.

President of National Grid Ventures, Ben Wilson, said: “It is important that the regulatory arrangements are now finalised and deliver an investible framework. Consumer demand for electricity is set to double in the next 25 years, and if built these interconnectors would provide the invaluable flexibility we need in the system for both now and in 2050.

“Between them, LionLink and Nautilus would have the capacity to power 4.2 million UK homes, supplying clean, secure, renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, interconnector, National Grid, offshore hybrid assets, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
windmills-ed-white-on-pixabay

Current± roundup: clean energy tech headlines

Octopus_Energy_Fan_Club_-_3_6.width-800

Octopus Energy’s discounted offshore wind tariff generates savings of up to £400

a colourful electricity unit with wires coming out

SSEN trials battery tech for emergency supply

4569198_295e1498

Renewables met 40% of Ireland’s electricity demand in October

NESO CP30

An “immensely helpful milestone”: NESO’s route to Clean Power 2030

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.