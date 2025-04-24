News
Tech, Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 24, 2025

Ofgem criticised for bias against battery storage via new LDES scheme

By Molly Green
Adaptogen Capital’s James Mills said that the difference between the energy system of today and of 2030-40 will be that “we need to push battery storage into 10h+ duration”. Image: Noriker Power.

Ofgem has faced criticism from developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS) through an open letter addressed to the energy regulator. The letter outlines how its new long-duration energy storage (LDES) support scheme introduces biases against batteries.

It cites an LCP Delta report, Value of long-duration BESS to the GB power system, which argues that although long-duration BESS is cheaper for the system, market signals do not sufficiently support BESS projects to build at long durations without the cap and floor.

The report is used as evidence in the letter to Ofgem, the government, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

According to the open letter signatories, who represent a collective 37% of the UK’s 5.3GW operational storage capacity, although lithium-ion technologies are now able to apply for the LDES support scheme, the technical decision document (TDD) published by Ofgem in March still presents barriers to entry for BESS.

When the support scheme was first floated, the government suggested electricity storage technologies that can already be funded under existing market conditions— “such as lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)”—should be excluded.

Of 96 respondents to the initial consultation, 39 ‘disagree’ responses were given, and it was clarified that projects would not be excluded “solely on the basis of their technology type”.

The government said eligible technologies could include “novel iterations of lithium-ion batteries which are specifically developed for longer-duration electricity storage, so long as they also meet the other eligibility criteria that apply”.

However, the open letter argues that BESS will be prejudiced against as the scheme will distort the market for shorter duration BESS, which won’t have revenue support in the way that longer projects will. LCP Delta estimates this to cause a 12% reduction in operating margin for shorter durations.

BESS exclusion threatens CP30 targets

The TDD focuses on pumped storage hydro (PSH), which has longer lead times, and other technologies that are not yet commercially viable.

Duncan Stone, deputy director for smart electricity systems at DESNZ, said that more LDES is expected to come online post-2030, which is the target year for a clean power system; the government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan (CP30) has a target of 4-6GW LDES by then.

LCP found that the CP30 target of 23-27GW short-duration energy storage capacity is threatened by BESS being excluded from the cap and floor, because the minimum duration element distorts incentives to build below the minimum supported duration.

Under the scheme, Stream 1, for mature technologies, requires a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 9 and minimum project size is 100MW. For Stream 2, novel technologies applying for support must have TRL 8 and a minimum size of 50MW.

According to LCP Delta’s report, this shift to longer durations leads to a 10-12% lower operating margin for two-hour and four-hour BESS, resulting in an 8GW reduction in total one-, two-, and four-hour BESS build outside the cap and floor.

You can read the full article on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Energy Storage Summit 2026

24 February 2026
London, UK
This isn't just another summit – it's our biggest and most exhilarating Summit yet! Picture this: immersive workshop spaces where ideas come to life, dedicated industry working groups igniting innovation, live podcasts sparking lively discussions, hard-hitting keynotes that will leave you inspired, and an abundance of networking opportunities that will take your connections to new heights!
Find Out More
Tags
batteries, battery storage, bess, decarbonisation, DESNZ, energy storage, LCP Delta, NESO, ofgem, policy, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
National Grid substation Greenlink

Greenlink Interconnector begins operations, delay to North-South interconnector threatens clean power targets

a 3d render of ev charger units

ADS-TEC secures order for 300kW fast-chargers in Belgium

wind turbines at sunrise

Decade of blocked onshore wind cost economy £900 million

a smart meter on a kitchen sideboard

New standards for smart applicances aim for energy bill savings

wind turbines in a wide open field

UKPN day-ahead flexibility market delivers 4.4GWh one year

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.